NASCAR racer Kyle Larson is in hot water for using a racial slur during a virtual racing event on Twitch. The incident led to sponsors dropping Larson before Chip Ganassi Racing terminated their relationship with him. The controversy has turned the focus not only on Larson, but also his family. Kyle Larson’s wife, Katelyn Sweet, has a racing connection that goes beyond Larson. She’s adept at being a NASCAR wife and has supported Larson throughout his career. There’s no doubt she’s by his side through this controversy, too. Our Katelyn Sweet wiki elaborates more on the woman behind Kyle Larson.

Katelyn Larson’s Brother Is Brad Sweet

Katelyn Breann Sweet was born on July 25, 1991 in Grass Valley, California. She is the younger child of Don and Jennifer Sweet, with two older brothers, Brad and Derek.

Brad Sweet is the more well-known persona among the family. A NASCAR racer himself, he’s famous for his stint as a World of Outlaws sprint driver.

Brad and Katelyn’s social media posts reveal the siblings and their parents are very close. And they’re all involved in racing.

Both Katelyn and Brad graduated from Bear River High School, with Katelyn graduating in 2009. In high school, Katelyn was quite skilled in Ag Mechanics, winning a cash prize for building a barbecue out of scrap metal.

Katelyn and Kyle Larson Have Two Children

The California natives were dating for a long time when they welcomed their first child, a son they named Owen Miyata Larson, on December 22, 2014. And, in 2017, Katelyn became pregnant with their second child.

While she was pregnant for the second time, Katelyn Sweet and Kyle Larson announced their engagement, on Owen’s birthday in 2017.

Owen’s little sister, Audrey Layne Larson, was born on May 7, 2018. The couple tied the knot the same year, on September 27, 2018.

Katelyn Larson and the kids have made several public appearances at Kyle’s racing events. In fact, Katelyn has gone viral twice for shotgunning a beer with style.

Katelyn Is an Equestrian

While her husband and brother race cars, Katelyn has her own sports to focus on. She’s quite the multi-talented athlete in her own right.

In recent years, she has taken to running and participates in marathons. The mother of two updates her Instagram followers with the events she participates in often.

Katelyn also competed in horseback-riding and jumping for six years. It’s unclear if she’s continued with her equestrian career.

