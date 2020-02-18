Krissie Newman Wiki: Facts About Ryan Newman’s Wife

About Krissie Newman Known As Kristina Boyle Age 42 Years Birth October 28, 1977 Trenton, New Jersey Gender Female Spouse Ryan Newman January 2004 - Present Children Brooklyn Newman, Ashlyn Newman Siblings John Boyle Parents Joanne Boyle, James Boyle Address Statesville, North Carolina Country United States Nationality American Owns Ryan Newman Foundation Alumni Shippensburg University

Ryan Newman is in a serious condition after suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a fiery crash during the Daytona 500 on February 17. Only last week, the NASCAR driver had announced that he and his wife of more than a decade are separating. Ryan Newman’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Krissie Newman seemingly responded to the shocking car crash and she and her kids have received a flood of support while Ryan is treated for his injuries. Our Krissie Newman sheds more light on their marriage.

Krissie Newman’s Brother Is a Police Officer

Born Kristina Boyle on October 28, 1977 in Trenton, New Jersey to James and Joanne Boyle. She and her family now call Statesville, North Carolina home currently. However, her brother, John Boyle is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Advertisement

Happy Birthday to my wonderful wife Krissie! The girls & I hope you enjoy your Birthday! Thanks for being a great Mommy & Wife! Posted by Ryan Newman on Wednesday, October 28, 2015

Krissie and John’s grandfather, James Boyle Sr. Was a World War II veteran and sound engineer who passed away in July 2010. Few months before him, Krissie’s brother lost a colleague in the line of duty.

John Boyle is a police officer in Lexington. A fellow officer, Bryan Durman was killed in a hit-and-run incident on April 29, 2010 while investigating a noise complaint.

The following year, Ryan Newman paid tribute to his brother-in-law’s colleague by putting the numbers, 46600 on his car while racing in the Quaker State 400 at the Kentucky Speedway. The numbers were Durman’s badge number when he passed away. Ryan and Krissie even invited Durman’s widow, a NASCAR fan, to the event.

Advertisement

Also Read: Facts About Joey Logano’s Wife, Brittany Baca

Advertisement

Krissie Newman Studied Law

The then-Krissie Boyle acquired a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice pre-law from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania before moving to North Carolina to be closer to her grandparents. She planned to study law and work in the court circuit there.

She already worked as a courtroom clerk for the Mecklenburg County Criminal Courts and was a paralegal for a criminal attorney.

Krissie put her law career behind to learn more about stock car racing and help Ryan in his career.

Advertisement

Krissie’s Grandmother Set Her Up with Ryan Newman

When Krissie had been living in North Carolina, her grandmother tasked her with showing a new guy around town, a certain Indiana native who raced in stock cars. Without thinking much of it, Krissie wrote her contact on a church handout and forgot about it till the new guy, Ryan Newman called her less than month later.

“I had absolutely no clue who he was. NASCAR racing, to me, was a bunch of people who drove around in circles for hours at a time.” Krissie said about meeting Ryan for the first time.

After a lengthy phone conversation, they had the first date of dinner, movie, and bowling. They hit it off and dated for three years.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Samantha Busch, Facts About Kyle Busch’s Wife

Krissie and Ryan Newman Have Two Daughters

After three years together, the couple tied the knot on January 3, 2004. They went on to honeymoon in Wyoming.

They are parents to two daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn. Their younger daughter, Ashlyn was born on July 16, 2012.

The Newman girls, B and Ash as they are called, are their dad’s fans, love dancing, and are major animal lovers.

Krissie and Ryan took their respective social media on February 13 to announce they have decided to “amicably separate” after 16 years of marriage. They will continue to co-parent their daughters together.

On February 17, Ryan was involved in a fiery crash at the Daytona 500. He was rushed to the hospital and the latest news stated that he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after news of the crash, Krissie tweeted “Omg” seemingly in response to her soon-to-be ex’s accident. Her social media is flooded with support for her and her daughters.

Omg — Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) February 18, 2020

Also Read: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife, Vanessa Bryant

Krissie Co-Founded the Ryan Newman Foundation

Both Krissie and Ryan Newman are avid animal lovers and own at least five rescue dogs, Mopar, Harley, Socks, Fred, and Dunkin. Together they co-founded the Ryan Newman Foundation that focuses on education and awareness about environment and animal rights and advocates for adopting pets.

Krissie partnered with Project Halo, during the Hurricane Katrina Relief effort in 2005. But wanting to do more, she and Ryan founded the foundation that also has scholarship programs.

Under the foundation, they founded Rescue Ranch for the adoption and care of animals which launched in 2012. Krissie’s father is also one of the top rungs in the organization. Rescue Ranch and Krissie have received several honors for their animal welfare work.

Big day of racing throughout the world – Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 & our favorite, the Coca-Cola 600 at… Posted by Rescue Ranch on Sunday, May 28, 2017

Though they are separating, Krissie and Ryan will continue to run Rescue Ranch together.

Also Read: Ashley Busch Wiki, Facts About Kurt Busch’s Wife