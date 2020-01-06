About Julie Hampton Known As Julie Cousins Age 30 Years Birth August 27, 1989 Gender Female Spouse Kirk Cousins June 2014 - Present Children Turner Moses, Cooper Cousins Siblings Scott Hampton, Steve Hampton Parents Mike Hampton, Sue Hampton Nationality American Alumni University of Georgia Hometown Alpharetta, Georgia

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card game on January 5, advancing to the NFL Playoffs. With this spectacular sweep, the Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is proving he’s worth the $84.0 million contract he signed in 2018. And through the highs and lows of this NFL star’s career, his wife has been his biggest support and cheerleader. Kirk Cousins and his wife, Julie Hampton, celebrated a new addition to their family in 2019, and 2020 may be the year the Cousins’ family celebrates a Super Bowl win. While the spotlight is now on Cousins, we have Julie Hampton’s wiki for all the deets on this amazing WAG.

Julie Hampton Is from Georgia

Julie Hampton was born on August 27, 1989 to Sue and Mike Hampton. Julie and her brothers, Steve and Scott Hampton, grew up in Alpharetta, Georgia, where their mother worked in the Fulton County school system.

Since marrying Kirk Cousins, Julie has followed him wherever his career took him. She used to call Ashburn, Virginia home when Kirk played for the Washington Redskins. Their Ashburn home was sold in 2018 for $515,000 a month after Cousins signed with the Vikings.

While Julie’s parents still reside in Alpharetta, her brothers and their respective spouses have taken up residence in Atlanta.

Hampton and Cousins Met in College

Julie Hampton went on to attend the University of Georgia and briefly work as an elementary school teacher. Florida native Kirk Cousins signed to play football at Michigan State University.

Cousins was the quarterback for the MSU Spartans at the Outback Bowl on January 2, 2012. The other team was the Georgia Bulldogs, cheered on by his future wife.

Cousins led the Spartans to victory over the Bulldogs. But, being the quarterback for the rival team didn’t prove a deal-breaker when he met UGA’s Julie Hampton.

It’s not known how their relationship developed from there. But it surely went well.

Cousins was selected by the Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft shortly after meeting her. He went on to propose to her on November 22, 2013, on the Speaker of House’s office balcony, with a view of the Washington Monument. They tied the knot on June 28, 2014 in a ceremony in Atlanta.

The Cousins Are Parents to Two Children

Hampton and Cousins are a pair of dog lovers and are doting parents to an adorable dog Goldendoodle named Bentley. And they also encourage others to adopt pets and have fostered several dogs until they found a forever home.

In 2017, the couple became parents to their first non-furbaby when their son Cooper Cousins was born on September 17, 2017. They announced their pregnancy on Instagram, with Bentley wearing a sign that read “Mom & dad are getting me a human,” and also had a fun gender reveal party before Cooper was born.

Their brood got bigger last year when their second son, Turner Moses, was born in March 2019.

