With Philip Rivers dubbed the unofficial NFL Dad, we can perhaps call his wife, Tiffany Rivers, the mom of the Los Angeles Chargers. The couple has been together for more than two decades and has quite a large family. And they have mostly kept their focus on supporting causes close to their family. Tiffany has a few themes she’s passionate about advocating for, which is worth noting in this Tiffany Rivers wiki.

Tiffany and Philip Rivers Are Middle School Sweethearts

Born Tiffany Goodwin on November 18, 1982 in Alaska, she was raised in Alabama, where she met her future husband, Philip Rivers. They were in middle school together and dated all through their teens.

Philip recalled a time when he was a little boy and spotted Tiffany at a ball game. He pointed her out to his mother and claimed, “See her? That’s a good girl.” It appears that he found the one he would marry that day.

After graduating from high school, Rivers enrolled in North Carolina State University in 2000. Goodwin followed him to the same school the following year.

Tiffany and Philip Married in 2001

During his freshman year at NC State, Philip planned a proposal and asked his parents and Tiffany’s parents’ approval to marry her. And then he asked his coach, Chuck Amato’s permission, too.

His coach agreed readily and Philip and Tiffany got engaged in the spring of 2000. They tied the knot in 2001 and balanced college with Philip’s football career and new parenthood.

The Rivers Have 9 Children

The couple was still in college when they welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Halle, on July 6, 2002. Coach Amato felt that his star quarterback had matured immensely since becoming a father.

They went on to become parents to eight more children. Their second child, Caroline, was born three years after Halle, and Grace was born the following year.

Their first son, Gunner, is about two years younger than Grace. Sarah Catherine was born on January 31, 2010, followed by their second son, Peter, in 2011.

Rebecca was born in 2013 and Clare in 2015. They welcomed their newest addition to the brood, Anna Rivers, in March 2019, during the off-season.

Rivers is a man of simple tastes, with his biggest indulgence yet being a custom-made SUV worth $200,000—which he bought when the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles. Not wanting to move their large family, the SUV complete with a film room allows Rivers to watch and study game films during his commute from home to practice.

Tiffany Has Her Own Swimwear Line

The mother of nine’s fashion game is always on point, with her self-defined elegance. And she brings that same sophisticated taste to her swimwear line, Hermoza.

Co-founded with San Diego-based fashion maven Marisa De Lecce, Hermoza is Tiffany’s answer to modest but fashionable swimwear for all shapes and ages. The designs reflect Mrs. Rivers’ comfort and style in resort wear.

The line also aids in Tiffany and Philip’s philanthropic efforts. The couple previously helmed Rivers of Hope, a charity aimed at helping foster and underprivileged children before it closed down in 2013.

In 2019, Tiffany has taken up the cause of diabetes, as their son Gunner is Type 1 diabetic. And proceeds from Hermoza go towards non-profits working to spread diabetes awareness.

