At first glance, Cordell Broadus seems destined to enjoy a multi-million empire built by his father, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Aka Snoop Dogg. But the second of the multi-hyphenate mogul’s four children is blazing his own path. From sports to film to fashion, Cordell is proving there’s nothing he can’t achieve. His out of the box and bold style has recently got the Internet asking if he’s gay. But if there’s one book that shouldn’t be judged by its cover, it’s got Cordell Broadus written on it. He’s not your run-of-the-mill second generation famous scion and this Cordell Broadus wiki will prove it.

Cordell Broadus Is Snoop Dogg’s Son with His Wife

Cordell Broadus was born on February 21, 1997 to Snoop Dogg and Shante Taylor, the rap titan’s high school sweetheart. Snoop and Shante had married on June 12, 1997 after Cordell was born.

Cordell’s elder brother, Cordé was born on August 21, 1994. Snoop’s only daughter, Cori was born on June 22, 1999.

Once upon a time a self-proclaimed player, Snoop also has a son, Julian Corrie Broadus (born 1998) from his relationship with Laurie Holmond.

Snoop and his wife were on the verge of a divorce in 2004. But they worked it out and reconciled, renewing their vows on January 12, 2008.

Broadus Played Football at UCLA

Cordell was once a highly-tipped receiver when he committed to play football at UCLA. He was expected to join the Bruins roster as a freshman but had been noticeably MIA at practice.

A mini docu-series, Snoop and Son, filmed the father and son as Broadus went through the recruitment process. Snoop had been keen on his son playing at USC, but he chose UCLA.

Encouraged by his hip-hop mogul father, Cordell had risen to one of the top prospects in the country and it was once believed he would play in the NFL. But Broadus didn’t think that was his calling.

“I played to create a relationship with my father,” he said. “I thought that that was the only way he would love me. He loved me for me and I should love myself.”

Spokespersons from UCLA said that Broadus wanted “to do his own thing” and took premature retirement from football when he was 18. He remained a student at the school but pulled out of the football program.

Broadus Pursued Filmmaking, Fashion and Modelling

Broadus dropped out of football to pursue his other passion, filmmaking. “Cordell informed me yesterday that he has decided to pursue other passions in his life – in particular his love of film through his company Film School Productions,” Bruins coach, Jim Mora said back then.

He had directed music videos for his father and was screenwriting, making short films, and working on his undergraduate degree in film at UCLA. However, he took a break from his studies to plunge into the fashion industry.

It’s not uncommon for children of famous celebrities to enter the fashion business as models. But Broadus did it differently, in a way that tapped his creative and bold genius.

He took the reins of the streetwear brand, Joyrich as a creative director. The brand is known to have celeb fans like Kim Kardashian West and even Snoop. He’s designed collections inspired by his father as well as a retro athleisure line inspired by NBA Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson.

And he uses his own star power to model statement pieces from Joyrich on his Instagram which has 764k followers and growing. His modeling game also expands to walking for Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, and starring in campaigns for MCM and Kenneth Cole.

He also co-founded his own music and film production entities. So clearly he has his father’s entrepreneurial skills.

Cordell makes no secret about his bold fashion choices. His Instagram modeling game is thriving with his high fashion pictorials that can raise a few eyebrows.

In January, he shared a picture of himself in a pink flowery blouse, makeup, and earrings. While many loved him rocking an effeminate concept with confidence, trolls in the comment section questioned if he was gay.

Cordell has never spoken about his sexuality, not that it is anyone’s business. And he had plenty of supporters on his side slamming the homophobic comments.

Broadus Has a Daughter With His Girlfriend

Cordell has been in a relationship with Phia Barragan for a while now and in January 2019, they revealed on Instagram they were expecting their first child together. It would Snoop’s third grandchild after his eldest son’s two kids.

Their daughter was born sometime in 2019. But the couple haven’t revealed her name or when she was born. They occasionally update little happy news about their daughter on social media.

