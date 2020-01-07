About Chet Hanks Known As Chester Marlon Hanks Age 29 Years Birth August 4, 1990 Los Angeles, California Gender Male Children Michaiah Siblings Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks, Colin Hanks Parents Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks Alumni Northwestern University Hometown Los Angeles, California

The Golden Globes 2020 had its fair share of bizarre moments, but none was more uncomfortable than Chet Hanks going viral for the wrong reasons. Tom Hanks’ family, including his son Chet, was present at the awards night where the iconic actor was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. It was also here that Chet posted a video on his Instagram speaking in a Caribbean Patois dialect making him the butt of Internet jokes since then. After a string of scandals kept him in the limelight in the past decade, 2020 might be the return of the Chet Haze era. If you haven’t caught up though, no worries. Our Chet Hanks wiki will get you up to speed.

Chet Hanks Is Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Eldest Son

Born Chester Marlon “Chet” Hanks on August 4, 1990, this LA born-and-bred Hollywood scion is the eldest son of living acting legend, Tom Hanks and his second wife, Rita Wilson.

The Forrest Gump actor was married to Samantha Lewes from 1978 to 1987. They are parents to Colin Hanks (born November 24, 1977) and Elizabeth Hanks (born 1982). Colin is perhaps the most famous Hanks kid with his critically acclaimed acting work.

Hanks would later marry Rita Wilson in 1988. their first son together, Chet, was born in 1990 and their youngest Truman Theodore, was born in 1995.

Chet Had a Brief Career as a Rapper

Under the name Chet Hanks, he has followed his parents and brother’s footsteps into acting. His early career involved minor roles in major titles like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Larry Crown, Maron, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

You might remember Chet from his recent stints as a recurring character on Empire and Shameless. As a performer, he also has credits on Empire’s soundtrack.

Chet is not just an actor who can rap on a hit hip-hop themed TV show. In fact, he had a brief career as a self-styled frat rapper under the name Chet Haze.

Back when he was a theater student at Northwestern University, Chet Haze famously remade Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow.” He titled it “White and Purple” in reference to Northwestern University’s colors.

He’s not rapping anymore and no longer going as Chet Haze. But he’s expanded into pop-rock, forming the duo Something Out West with Drew Arthur.

Chet Struggled With Substance Abuse

A few years ago, Chet was earning all kinds of negative attention stemming from his drug addiction. During his very public struggle with drugs, he made headlines for some dramatic incidents.

One of them included becoming a wanted man in the UK. British cops were on the lookout for Chet in 2015 after he reportedly trashed a hotel room with damages to the tune of $1,800.

Shortly after, he entered rehab and has since been sober. Under the influence of drugs, Chet came under the fire for using and aggressively defending the usage of the N-Word. In 2018, a sober Chet apologized for the comments, blaming it on drugs.

After seemingly uneventful few years, Chet attracted negative attention again for his post when his father was honored with the lifetime achievement award at the 2020 Golden Globes. His Instagram post, where he speaks Patois, went viral on the Internet and made him the subject of online trolling.

While responding to the attention his patois video got, Chet set off a Streisand Effect, particularly among Northwestern alums on the Internet. Those who knew him at Northwestern also shared their own bizarre experiences with the then Chet Haze.

i went to college with him, he went by chet haze and was an actor/“rapper.” all the tacky lil theatre kids would cast him in their student plays hoping tom would come watch… https://t.co/KicwsBkRzq — ts daphne (@imp_kid) January 6, 2020

Chet Haze once got kicked out of my Intro to Shakespeare class for texting on his flip phone https://t.co/lUvSH2qZNn — Tim White (@timallenwhite) January 6, 2020

i'll never forget the time chet haze fell asleep in the middle of a lecture at northwestern and snored so loud that the professor had to stop pic.twitter.com/ys03WxrH09 — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 6, 2020

My favorite chet haze at NU story was when he asked to borrow my friend's calculator during a math final and then afterwards also asked to borrow a pencil. Like what DID you bring to this exam????? pic.twitter.com/TAZlqbbjQa — Cait Hakala (@CaitHakala) January 6, 2020

Chet’s Daughter Is a Biracial

In late 2016, Chet took to Instagram to announce that he was a father. His daughter, Michaiah was born that same year from his relationship with an African-American woman, Tiffany Miles.

“I want to share something today because it’s about to be shared anyway in the press, which is the fact that I have a daughter,” Hanks said in video posted to Instagram. “I do have a daughter. She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, she’s the reason I turned my life around, got sober. I’ve been sober today over a year-and-a-half from everything.”

Tiffany (born 1990) is from Palm Springs, California. She studied broadcast journalism at Cal State – Northridge and has worked at a local news station, Viacom, and Moguldom Media. Before her daughter was born, she was auditioning to be a host on BET.

Chet and Tiffany are no longer together but have an amicable co-parenting relationship. Michaiah (Tom Hanks’ third grandchild) reportedly spends most of her time with her mother in Palm Springs.

In an interview, Chet credits his daughter coming into his life as his inspiration to deal with his drug and alcohol issues for good.

