NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is celebrating a milestone as a parent—watching his son prepare for college. His eldest son, Emmitt James Smith IV, aka EJ Smith, has committed to play football at Stanford. He might not be continuing his father’s legacy at the University of Florida, but Emmitt Sr. is beaming with pride as his son blazes his own path. Our Emmitt Smith IV wiki celebrates this athlete set to become the next big thing in football.

EJ Smith’s Mother Was Married to Martin Lawrence

Emmitt James Smith IV was born on May 15, 2002, on his dad’s 33rd birthday. He is Emmitt Smith’s eldest child with his wife Patricia Southall, now famous as Pat Smith.

Happy Birthday to my hubby, Emmitt Smith III, and our son, Emmitt James Smith IV… Having EJ on Emmitt's birthday?… Posted by Pat Smith on Monday, May 15, 2017

EJ has a half-sister, Rheagan (born November 2, 1998), from his father’s relationship with girlfriend Hope Wilson. He has another older half sister, Jasmine Page Lawrence (born January 15, 1996), from his mother’s previous marriage to comedic actor Martin Lawrence.

The former beauty queen was married to Lawrence from 1995 to 1997. She later married Emmitt Sr. on April 22, 2000.

Emmitt Sr. and Pat have three children together—EJ, Skylar (born October 15, 2003), and Elijah Alexander James (born September 22, 2010).

EJ Smith Is also a Football Player

Young EJ grew up in Dallas, where his father earned all the love and fame playing 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Emmitt Sr. retired from the NFL when his son was barely two years old.

Nonetheless, EJ has shown he’s inherited his father’s talent on the gridiron as a running back. Like his father did in the NFL, EJ wears the No. 22 jersey, too.

As a senior at Dallas Jesuit High School, he’s lettered three seasons in football, among the many more honors he’s won. This year, he overcame a serious injury, scored 11 touchdowns, and was named Under Armour All-American, District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year, and Unanimous All-District First Team running back.

EJ had a broken metacarpal in his left hand a few months ago that required surgery. He was told that the injury meant his high school career was finished. Yet against all odds, he returned to practice eight days after surgery, and also continued playing until the end of the season.

EJ Will Play Football at Stanford in 2020

The four-star recruit was scouted by many colleges, and not just because of his NFL pedigree. Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Stanford were on the table, as well as his father’s alma mater, the University of Florida.

On Instagram, he had documented his official visits to all the universities with his parents. His sister Rheagan plays soccer at Texas A&M and he had once hinted on social media that he would join her.

But on National Signing Day, EJ made it clear that he is making a legacy instead of continuing one. Flanked by his parents on each side, the Gators cap in the centre of the five caps of the prospective colleges, EJ thanked his family, coach, and teammates. When it came time to reveal his choice, EJ picked Stanford’s cap.

“They just love my versatility and the way they use their running backs is something I focused on, and also the education played a major part in it, too,” EJ said about his decision.

It may come as a surprise, as many thought he might pick Florida where his father played. However, his parents are extremely supportive of his decision.

“At the end of the day, my son has his own journey and it is his journey, not my journey,” Emmitt Smith said. “And for him to do the things that are best for him is what we teach all of our children.”

