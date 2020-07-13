Chyna Santana Wiki: Facts about Moneybagg Yo’s Baby Mama

Moneybagg Yo’s baby mama is feuding with his current girlfriend on the Internet, and it’s not pretty. Chyna Santana, one of Yo’s four baby mamas, claims that she and Yo briefly hooked up before he moved on to his “industry” girlfriend, Ariana Fletcher. Now the attention is on Santana and people want to know who she is. This Chyna Santana wiki reveals more on Moneybagg Yo’s ex.

About Chyna Santana Known As Shana Ward Age 27 Years Birth October 27, 1992 Gender Female Siblings Martaivius Ward, Deterrious Ward Parents Shelia Pinkins Nationality American Alumni Southwest Community College Hometown Memphis, Tennessee

Chyna Santana’s Family

Born Shana Ward on October 27, 1992, Chyna Santana is a native of Memphis, Tennessee. Demario DeWayne White, Jr., a.k.a. Moneybagg Yo, is also a native of Memphis.

Ward’s mother, Shelia Pinkins, and the rest of her family reside in Memphis where Ward lives with her kids. Shana Ward has at least two brothers, Deterrious and Martaivius Ward.

Chyna Santana’s Education

Shana Ward graduated from Southwest Community College in Memphis. Her exact job isn’t known, but she is associated with the beauty industry.

Ward attended the School of Glamology in her hometown; last year, she was certified in “Classic Eyelash Extension Training.”

Santana Ranted About Fletcher’s Gift from Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo is father to seven kids from four baby mamas. And one of the baby mamas is Chyna Santana. The name and age of their child isn’t currently public.

Before she deleted her social profiles, Santana’s posts revealed that she is a mother to two children.

Yo is currently dating Ari Fletcher, the famous ex and baby mama of G Herbo. Fletcher celebrated her 25th birthday on July 12, and the emcee gifted her a Lamborghini truck for her special day.

Fletcher posted a video on her Instagram to reveal how much she loved the envy-worthy present from her man. While her followers and friends, including Nicki Minaj and Kash Doll, were congratulating her, Chyna Santana didn’t have the best reaction.

Santana took to her Instagram stories right after Fletcher posted the video and went on an expletive-laden rant. She said she “ain’t stressing over no h*e,” before revealing she was upset about Yo’s present to his current flame.

“I’m a woman, I’m a human b***h,” Santana said. “Now who’s gonna stop what people say what the f**k I feel.”

Santana is apparently upset that Yo chose to lavish eyelash mogul Fletcher with an extravagant present when they’ve been together for less than a year. Chyna Santana even claimed that she and Yo reconnected for a brief time months ago before he moved on with Fletcher.

However, Santana’s rant put her in a bad light and now has the Internet criticising her. Many accused her of being jealous and bitter, prompting Chyna Santana to clap back at some of the commenters. Since the backlash, Santana has scrubbed all her social media pages off the Internet.

Moneybagg Yo himself seemingly responded to the feud with a tweet. Though he doesn’t explicitly name his baby mama, many believe it’s directed at her.

This isn’t the first time one of Yo’s baby mamas has had a beef with Fletcher. Back in March, she traded online barbs with Juicy Baby.

