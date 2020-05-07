About Joie Nina Chavis Age 31 Years Birth September 27, 1988 Los Angeles, California Gender Female Children Hendrix Wilburn, Shai Moss Siblings Najah Chavis, Phatara Chavis Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Dancer Alumni Torrance High School Brands Joie In Life Related To Lonnie Chavis

Bow Wow and Future have more than just rap music common between them. They have both been in a relationship with Joie Chavis and have a kid each with them. Joie Chavis first arrived on public consciousness as the mother of Bow Wow’s daughter. That relationship didn’t work out and it had its fair share of public drama. She later had a child with Future who is currently linked to Steve Harvey’s daughter. Chavis usually stays private about her relationships with her baby daddies but she does go on social media to prove she’s not just someone who hooks up with rappers. Our Joie Chavis wiki highlights this self-made woman.

Joie Chavis’ Nephew Was on This Is Us

Joie Nina Chavis was born on September 27, 1988 in Los Angeles, California. She was raised alongside her two sisters, Phatara and Najah.

Najah Chavis is the mom of Lonnie Chavis, who played young Randall on the hit drama series, This Is Us. Lonnie also survived a kidnapping attempt when he was a kid.

Najah is also notorious for publicly calling Bow Wow a deadbeat dad and accusing him of not being there for his and Joie’s daughter. She alleged the rapper was putting on a fatherly façade but didn’t provide for his daughter.

Phatara, Joie’s other sister, is a certified hairstylist who is also responsible for Joie’s gorgeous locks.

Chavis Is a Dancer

If you have checked out Joie’s Instagram and YouTube channel, you’d know her dancing skills need no introduction. Before Future or Bow Wow, Chavis was doing pretty well for herself as a dancer.

She started dancing when she was five years old with the hopes of becoming a cheerleader when she was older. But surprisingly, she was too shy to get into cheerleading.

Chavis, who graduated from Torrance High School in 2006, gained confidence in her dancing skills when she attended classes by the legendary Debbie Allen. She took a break from dancing when she was a teen but got back into it.

In her YouTube Q&A, she expressed her regret over taking a break from dance. When she took up dance again, she felt her skills had regressed but the art form was therapeutic which made it all the more reason to stick to it.

After her pregnancies, Chavis found a passion for fitness combined with her love for dance. That led to her founding Joie In Life, her fitness and athletic wear brand that has been active since 2019.

Chavis Has Two Kids with Bow Wow and Future

Joie Chavis has had very contentious relationships with her baby daddies but she’s certainly a doting mother of both her children. ICYMI, Chavis has daughter Shai Moss (born April 27, 2011) and son, Hendrix Wilburn (born December 14, 2018) with rapper, Future.

In her Q&A, she got candid about dealing with postpartum struggles and getting into a post-pregnancy fitness regime. In the video and several other times on social media, Chavis has also slammed trolls who think she’s a gold-digger for her relationships with her children’s fathers.

Chavis and Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, have shown a united front as co-parents in recent years. Shai turned nine in 2020 and the exes wrote the sweetest messages for her on their respective Instagram pages.

Chavis also launched the Shai Shop, an online boutique named after her daughter. However, she hasn’t been promoting it as actively as she used to.

