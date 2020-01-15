Chelsie Kyriss Wiki: Facts About Antonio Brown’s Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Mama

About Chelsie Kyriss Age 30 Years Birth September 1, 1989 Springboro, Ohio Gender Female Children Brooklyn Greene, Kellen Greene, Apollo Brown, Ali Brown, Autonomy Brown Siblings Christopher Keith Kyriss Parents Lynn Kyriss, Todd Kyriss Nationality American Alumni Georgia Perimeter College, Sinclair Community College, Springboro High School

Antonio Brown is currently a free agent but his latest antics make fans believe that he needs a break from the NFL and focus on himself. He’s no stranger to controversy, having been accused of sexual assault in 2019, but his latest relationship drama is worrisome to his fans. ICYMI, Brown has leveled a series of accusations against his baby mama, Chelsie Kyriss in the past month. Kyriss, the mother of three of Brown’s five kids, was once touted as Antonio Brown’s future wife. But their relationship has been tumultuous, particularly with Brown’s recent profanity-laced tirade and him flaunting his alleged new girlfriend. Our Chelsie Kyriss wiki elaborates on the breakdown of their relationship and the latest drama.

Chelsie Kyriss Is from Ohio

Chelsie Kyriss was born on September 1, 1989 to Lynn and Todd Kyriss. She hails from Springboro, Ohio but has lived in Atlanta, Georgia and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Her father, Todd is from Illinois and studied at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where Lynn is a graduate from too. He’s an executive VP at Elite Sportswear at the moment. Previously, he was VP at Wilton Brands, the company that Chelsie worked as a customer sales rep for in Pittsburgh.

Her brother, Christopher Keith Kyriss resides with his wife and kids in South Carolina. He currently works at Newell Brands.

Chelsie studied at Springboro High School and then enrolled at Sinclair Community College. She later studied general education at Georgia Perimeter College and graduated in 2011.

Chelsie has experience working in sales and also tried modeling as a career. Her current occupation is unknown.

Kyriss Is Mother to Five Children

Kyriss and Brown have had an on-and-off relationship for years. But they still remain doting parents for their three kids.

They welcomed their first son together, Autonomy Brown in 2014. Ali was born the following year and their youngest son, Apollo was born in 2017.

They briefly broke up after Apollo was born during which Brown took to Instagram to write a post about Chelsie. In that, he mentions that she has two older children, Kellen Greene and Brooklyn Greene from a previous relationship.

Brown’s now deleted post read;

“With all due respects any friends who consider @chelsie a friend should honestly help her vastly! She has two older kids Kellen Green 9 ; Brooklyn Green 7; she hasn’t seen or claimed in 4 years running around chasing me! Her Mom Lynn Kyriss and Todd Kyriss can not get ahold of her In regards of holding her accountable to her kids her family! Let’s not the internet confuse people upon her responsibility to her kids ! I ask that if you are her friend encourage her to take care all her kids not just mine and be a woman we know she capable of ! So we clear she’s my baby mama ! Shameika;Trice;Chelsie All mothers of my kids love y’all let’s be mothers to all ours not matter who I am. #MothersMatter#BeHonest #DontLie #Be100 #SoWeClear”

Brown has a daughter who remains unidentified from his previous relationship with Wiltrice Jackson. Jackson made headlines in early 2019 when she accused Brown of domestic violence.

He also has another child with an ex, Shameika Brailsford. They were locked in a custody battle in 2012.

Kyriss and Brown Had an On-And-Off Relationship

Antonio and Chelsie’s relationship hasn’t been the smoothest. They’ve broken up and rekindled their romance more than once and it wasn’t without drama every time.

They briefly broke up when Kyriss was pregnant with Apollo. He dated the Instagram model, Jena Frumes during that off phase before reuniting with his baby mama in time for Apollo’s birth.

They would break up again in 2018, during which Brown accused her of abandoning her older children and being estranged from her parents. After they got back together again, they put on a united front despite several relationship setbacks.

They made appearances on shows together with their kids, painted the happy family picture on Instagram, and she supported his business ventures. Brown even lavished Kyriss and their kids with expensive vacations and gifted her a Porsche which she posted about online.

In 2019, the NFL wide receiver’s strong of controversies was at its peak. His relationship with the Steelers was fracturing, he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, he was cut by the Patriots when it was revealed he tried to intimidate his accusers, and Kyriss alleged he subjected her domestic abuse.

Brown Went Viral for Trying to Humiliate Kyriss Online

With his off-the-field controversies mounting, the cracks in Brown and Kyriss’ relationship began to show. Not only did they break up in late 2019, they also exchanged barbs on social media.

Following their breakup, Brown tweeted, “No more white woman 2020” and took a jab at Kyriss, calling her “just Baby Mama 3.”

Chelsie responded heatedly through her Instagram stories, writing, “You found somebody to help you get over me and I got over you by finding myself! We are not the same.” Chelsie apparently still had some things to say because hours later, she returned to the site to threaten Antonio, “Oh these are the games we want to play! I have pictures to end your entire life.”

He also accused her of cheating and trying to extract money out of him. He shared texts of her allegedly flirting with another man. But Chelsie claimed that those texts are way back from 2012. He later had her evicted from his home.

But so far, Brown has been on the receiving end of the majority of the criticism for airing out his dirty laundry in the form of this messy breakup.

The unemployed footballer continued this drama into 2020 too. On January 13, he shared an Instagram Live where Chelsie arrived at his Florida home to supposedly take their kids to school.

He called the cops on her and went on a profanity-laced tirade against her. It hasn’t sat well with many on the Internet that he’d insult her in front of their young children.

Brown filmed himself yelling and cursing at the police and Kyriss. He also accused her of trying to steal his Bentley parked in the driveway. He proceeded to throw phallic-shaped gummies in Kyriss’ direction.

Kyriss was escorted out of the premises by the police as Brown continued to hurl choice words at her and the police. He later ranted about the cops on social media.

Kyriss went on to share text messages exchanged between her and Brown. In the texts, he begs her to take him back. When she doesn’t respond, he seems to get angry in the later texts.

He retaliated by posting her bills, complete with her credit card number, to show her financial situation and also a picture of the car and house keys he got back from her.

Brown has also been parading his alleged new girlfriend, Instagram-famous Stephanie Acevedo. She’s been on the receiving end of criticism but she has since clapped back at haters by flaunting her relationship with the NFL pro.

The Hollywood Police Department also released a statement that they no longer want to associate their Youth League with Brown after his profanity-ridden rant at his baby mama and the cops in front of his kids. “We do not want him to continue to affect our youth, or influence them in a negative way,” read the statement and they also returned his donation. This incident provoked another rant from Brown on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Brown seems to be more focused on launching his rap career than making it to workouts and finding a team. His recent tirade though has his fans worried about him and some think he’s no longer the right fit for NFL.

