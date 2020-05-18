About Connie Lee Kline Age 51 Years Birth January 15, 1969 Gender Female Address Simi Valley, California Country United States Nationality American Job IRS Enrolled Agent Owns CK Financial

Jamie Foxx is a doting dad to his two daughters, but he’s very private about their respective moms. His eldest daughter Corinne Foxx is gaining her own celebrity status with her rising modeling and acting career. Yet the Internet can’t resist curiosity about her mother. Corinne’s mom, Connie Kline, has been known to the public for a few years, though she does a very good job of protecting her privacy. Our Connie Kline wiki has all the details that are known about Jamie Foxx’s baby mama.

Connie Kline Was in the U.S. Air Force

Connie Lee Kline, born on January 15, 1969, is from California. She reportedly resides in Simi Valley, where her work is based.

Jamie Foxx has the policy of not talking about the mothers of his daughters in public. So, there’s very little known about Corinne’s mom.

But Corinne once posted a picture of Kline on Veteran’s Day, commemorating her mom as a vet. Kline served five years in the U.S. Air Force before she became a mom.

Kline Is a Tax Adviser

After leaving the Air Force, Connie Kline joined the tax profession in 1992. She has over 25 years of experience as a licensed Enrolled Agent with the IRS.

Her Simi Valley-based business, CK Financial, helps people prepare their taxes. And her reviews indicate she is very good at her job.

Kline Has Another Daughter

Jamie Foxx never really spoke about his baby mamas; for a long time, their identities were unknown. But, in 2016, news outlets had found Corrine’s mom, Connie Kline.

Corrine Marie Bishop (Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Bishop) was born on February 15, 1994. Her parents weren’t together, but it appears she spent a lot of time with both of them.

Kline reportedly lives on a 5,000-sq.-ft. property just outside L.A. Foxx reportedly spent $500,000 on the residence for his baby mama, but the property is listed under his financial adviser and lawyer’s names.

Connie Kline has a younger daughter from another relationship. Kline’s and her daughter Corinne’s social media posts reveal that Corinne spends time with her sister and dotes on the little girl.

Jamie has a younger daughter, Annalise, with another woman. Annalise’s mother isn’t known to the media.

Kline has been spotted out with her younger daughter, but declined to speak to the media, wanting to preserve her and her daughter’s privacy. According to Radaronline, Corinne’s and Annalise’s mothers have signed confidentiality agreements in return for financial support from Foxx.

