Who Are Tanya Tucker’s Daughters, Presley and Layla?

Tanya Tucker’s checkered romantic past is a sad country song in itself. Nonetheless, her romantic hardships don’t overshadow her role as a mother. The hitmaker is the mom of three who are following their mom’s footsteps. Her daughters, Presley and Layla, are every bit their mother in talent and beauty. But there’s a common misconception that the girls’ father may have been Tucker’s famous ex, the late Glen Campbell. Who are Tanya Tucker’s daughters? It’s time for Presley and Layla to shine!

Tanya Tucker and Glen Campbell Didn’t Have Children Together

Glen Campbell’s relationships and marriages were as famous as his music. But it was his relationship with Tanya Tucker that was a staple in tabloid gossips of their time.

They began dating after Campbell’s third divorce and collaborated on several songs together. After their breakup, Tucker reportedly wrote “Forever Loving You” based on their relationship and Campbell went on to marry for the fourth time.

Campbell and Tucker, however, don’t have any children together. Campbell had six sons and three daughters from his four marriages.

Tucker was in a relationship with actor Ben Reed. She had a daughter, Presley Tanita Tucker (born July 5, 1989) and son Beau “Grayson” Tucker (born October 2, 1991) with Ben Reed.

She had been in an on-and-off relationship with another musician and songwriter, Jerry Laseter for many years. Tucker cancelled their wedding days before the ceremony when she was pregnant for the third time and didn’t want to walk down the aisle pregnant.

Tanya Tucker and Jerry Laseter’s daughter, Layla LaCosta Laseter was born on June 25, 1999. She had taken time off from music to focus on her daughter and replanning her wedding but her relationship with Laseter eventually ended for good.

The “Delta Dawn” songstress, who is currently dating singer-songwriter Craig Dillingham, has fond memories of Campbell. After the “Rhinestone Cowboy” passed away in 2017, she had paid tribute to him.

Tucker’s Daughter, Presley Is a Musician

Oklahoma-born and LA-based actor, Ben Reed’s children with Tanya Tucker are following her footsteps into the music industry. Both Presley and Beau are musicians and have performed with Tucker.

Presley is doing her own thing in collaboration with her friend, Spencer Bartoletti. After meeting at a Nashville dive that is now the George Jones Museum, Presley and Spencer combined their songwriting and singing talents to form their band, Reverie Lane with other instrumentalists.

..that time we got to play Hardly Strictly Bluegrass with Mama T and these cool dudes 🤯 Posted by Reverie Lane on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The duo signed record and music publishing deals. Together they have written songs for Matraca Berg, Marcus Hummon, Leslie Satcher, Rob Crosby, Brad Crisler, Lance Carpenter, Keesy Timmer and other Nashville musicians.

Tanya Tucker is the ever-proud mom who promotes Reverie Lane every chance she gets. Even without her influencer, Presley and Reverie Lane are immensely popular as their busy performance schedule proves.

Presley is also registered in SAG-AFTRA. However, her only known TV credit is an appearance on Tucker’s reality show, Tuckerville.

Layla’s Father Was Arrested for Stealing from Tucker

Layla’s parents had a turbulent on-again-off-again relationship. Tucker postponed her wedding to Jerry Laseter when she was pregnant with Layla. However, their engagement ended few months after Layla’s birth when Tucker accused him of domestic violence.

What followed was a custody battle over Layla. After the fifth alleged incident of domestic violence, Tucker sought a restraining order against Laseter in 2005. The verdict of that case is not known.

Tucker also said she returned the engagement ring Laseter gave her. She alleged that he was withholding their daughter and she considered filing charges against him.

In 2007, Laseter and a woman named Chrislynn Jones were arrested for stealing $500,000 worth of wardrobe and jewelry from Tucker’s tour caravan. Jones was reportedly Tucker’s backup singer and was dating Laseter.

The wardrobe and jewelry were returned to Tucker. Laseter and Jones were charged with felony theft.

Layla’s middle name is a tribute to La Costa, Tanya Tucker’s older sister. Much like her mother, aunt, and siblings, Layla too is a musician.

