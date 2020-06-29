About Henree Cherron Wright Known As ReeMarkable Age 27 Years Birth April 13, 1993 Atlanta, Georgia Gender Female Children Cobe Clarke Parents Eazy E, Kelly Faultersack Robinson Address Atlanta, Georgia Country United States Nationality American Job Rapper Partner Chevy Clarke Show Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

You can count on a star of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta for drama, and that’s what ReeMarkable is packing. The late hip-hop legend Eazy-E’s daughter is feuding with Megan Thee Stallion and her half-sister about sampling the Compton rapper’s music. ReeMarkable, aka Henree Wright, is a newcomer to GUHH, but she’s already memorable. Hip hop’s latest beef has turned the focus on the famous scion. Our Henree Wright wiki is the perfect primer for those who aren’t familiar with this rapper-turned-reality star.

ReeMarkable Is Eazy-E’s Daughter with His Baby Mama

ReeMarkable was born Henree Cherron Wright on April 13, 1993 in Georgia. The Atlanta native is Eazy-E’s daughter from his relationship with Kelly Faultersack Robinson.

Eric Lynn Wright (Eazy-E), the Compton rapper who died in 1995, reportedly had 11 children with eight different women. Twelve days before he died on March 26, 1995, he married Tomica Woods, the mother of his son Dominick and daughter Daijah.

Henree Wright was raised by her mother in Zone 6 of Atlanta. She has three brothers, Jaiden Faultersack, June King, and Jay Stacks, from her mother’s other relationships. Kelly Faultersack Robinson currently works as a coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks.

Henree Wright Has a Son with Baseball Player, Chevy Clarke

Henree Wright has been in a relationship with a minor league baseball player, Chevy Clarke (born January 9, 1992), for many years. Clarke has played for the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox.

Wright got pregnant when she was 16. She and Clarke welcomed their son, Cobe Clarke, on August 27, 2009.

Cobe is turning into a little baseball star and rising influencer even before his 11th birthday. His Instagram following is over a thousand, he voices support for social justice, and he even has a new health products business.

ReeMarkable Is a Rapper Featured on GUHH

Wright inherited her father’s talent for rhymes, writing lyrics from a young age. Most of her inspiration comes from spending her early life in Zone 6.

Her great grandmother was the first to notice her talents. She encouraged a six-year-old Wright to perform at her daughter’s restaurant opening. Little Henree discovered through her first public performance that this was what she was meant to do.

Under the stage name ReeMarkable, Henree Wright began her rap career at the age of 18. The member of hip-hop royalty was cast on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2019.

Like any GUHH star, Wright is prone to drama. Most recently, she has been feuding with Megan Thee Stallion, who released “Girls in the Hood,” a feminine version of Eazy-E’s 1987 hit “Boyz in the Hood.”

Taking to her Instagram, ReeMarkable said she has no issues with other artists paying tribute to her father. But she says Megan Thee Stallion’s new track could give clearance to other artists to do the same, while she is being denied requests to sample her father’s work in her music.

“What I’m bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the OK button and say, ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it. ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write shit off for. We’ve been trying forever …” said Wright. “I got siblings that wanna be doing so much stuff in the likeness of my father, but we can’t — unless we wanna get some papers thrown on our table, a cease-and-desist. That shit’s crazy. Somebody tell me how we stop that! ‘Cause we want our daddy’s legacy, we do.”

Eazy’s other daughter, Ebie Wright, however, criticized ReeMarkable in her own Instagram video. She also slammed Henree for acting as a spokesperson for their deceased father.

