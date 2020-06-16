About Robert Larkins Age 57 Years Birth January 25, 1963 Marin County, California Gender Male Spouse Lisa Alexander Parents Barbara Zaro, William Larkins Address San Francisco Country California Nationality American Alumni Stanford University

Robert Larkins and Lisa Alexander are the newest subjects of an alleged “Karen” incident, this time in San Francisco. The couple accused James Juanilla of defacing private property for writing “Black Lives Matter” on the outer side of the wall. They refused to believe that it is actually his home and called the cops on him. Our Robert Larkins wiki reveals the repercussions he and his wife are facing since the video of their behavior went viral.

Robert Larkins Was Working in Municipal Finance

Robert Larkins was born on January 25, 1963 to a former Marine and businessman, William Larkins, and his wife, Barbara Zaro. Robert and his three siblings were raised in California. While Robert remained in the Golden State, his siblings and their families moved elsewhere.

Larkins has almost three decades of experience in San Francisco’s municipal finance market. After graduating from Stanford with a B.S. in political science in 1984, he acquired multiple licenses in the municipal securities field.

After working at Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, and Morgan Keegan, he came to Raymond James as the managing director of its public finance practice.

Larkins and His Wife Went Viral in Alleged Racism Row

Larkins is married to Lisa Alexander, a San Francisco-based entrepreneur. Alexander has now become known as the “San Fran Karen,” as she and her husband are now infamous for calling the cops on an innocent POC.

In the viral video, Larkins and Alexander are seen confronting James Juanillo, a Filipino-American gay man, who was stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on his property wall with chalk. The couple is seen accusing the Juanillo of breaking the law, not believing that he lives in that house. Juanillo is heard saying that Alexander lied when she said she knows the person living in that house.

The couple later called the cops on Juanillo. However, the responding police officers were familiar with Juanilla as the resident of that home for almost two decades. According to Juanillo, they didn’t even step out of their patrol cars.

The backlash that followed was immediate. Larkins and Alexander issued separate apologies to the public. Juanillo says that he’s open to talking to them personally instead of speaking through the media.

Larkins Was Fired from His Job

The incident and its fallout cost Larkins and Alexander their work and reputation. Shortly before Larkins released his apology statement, Raymond James fired him.

“After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed by Raymond James,” the statement by the company read.

Alexander, the CEO of Bay Area-based LAFACE skincare line, faced the brunt of the backlash. Her brand’s website and social profiles are no longer online and her brand partner, Birch Box, severed its ties with LAFACE.

Sadly, another cosmetics brand based in Los Angeles, My LA Face, is being wrongfully targeted. The distraught owners of My LA Face had to clarify that they have nothing to do with Alexander or LAFACE.