The officer involved in George Floyd’s tragic death, Derek Chauvin, is facing manslaughter charges. Derek Chauvin, with his history of excessive force against African-Americans, was fired as a Minneapolis police officer soon after the videos of him pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee to the man’s neck went viral. Chauvin has become the target of outrage for his actions that allegedly resulted in Floyd’s death. Our Derek Chauvin wiki elaborates more on this disgraced officer.

About Derek Michael Chauvin Age 44 Years Birth March 19, 1976 Ramsey, Minnesota Gender Male Spouse Kellie Chauvin 2010 - Present Parents Robert Michael Chauvin, Carolyn Runge Nationality American Charges Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Murder 3rd Degree Victim George Floyd

Derek Chauvin’s Police Career Was Rife with Misconduct Complaints

Derek Michael Chauvin was born on March 19, 1976 to Carolyn Runge and Robert Michael Chauvin. His parents divorced after a decade of marriage, and his mother remarried. Derek and his family have been based in Minnesota all his life.

After graduating from the police academy, Derek Chauvin began his career at the Minneapolis Police Department in 2001. He was an officer there until 2020, when he was fired for his extreme actions alleged to have caused George Floyd’s death.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Complete Story of Rodney Reed: Wiki & Details on Stacey Stites’ Alleged Murderer

But this isn’t the first time Chauvin has used excessive tactics. His two-decade-long record shows he’s had at least 18 complaints in the past. Of them, two ended in disciplinary action by the department and official letters of reprimand. One of the three police shootings he was involved in ended fatally for the suspect.

Chauvin and Floyd Had Worked for the Same Nightclub

Derek Chauvin had other jobs, including working as a realtor for a brief time. He also occasionally worked as an off-duty officer providing security at the El Nuevo Rodeo, a Latin nightclub, over the course of 17 years.

That is the same club George Floyd worked for as a security guard at least until last year. The former owner of the club, Maya Santamaria, who confirmed this fact, sold the club last year.

She also said that they wouldn’t have known each other, because they worked in different areas. Floyd had worked there for a few months at certain events hosted there.

Advertisement

Santamaria did, however, say that Chauvin had been particularly aggressive towards their African-American clientele. “He would mace everyone instead of apprehending the people who were fighting,” she said. “He would call backup. The next thing you would know, there would five or six squad cars.”

Advertisement

She was forced to have a talk with Chauvin about his tactics involving black clientele. But it appears that it didn’t have much effect on him. The former club owner said she was shocked to see the video of Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground.

Also Read: Who Is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Married to? Facts About Sarah Clarke

Chauvin’s Wife Filed for Divorce

Chauvin met his wife Kellie when she was working at the Hennepin Medical Center. A Laotian refugee, in 2019, she became the first woman of Hmong descent to win the title of Mrs. Minnesota. She is currently a licensed realtor in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Derek Chauvin had brought in a suspect for a health check before an arrest. After dropping off the suspect at the jail, he returned to ask Kellie out.

For Kellie, their 2010 wedding was her second marriage. She was married off before she was 18, having two children before she got out of that allegedly abusive relationship. Her first husband died shortly after their divorce.

On May 29, Kellie Chauvin’s lawyers released a statement saying she had filed for the dissolution of her marriage. She requested that her and her family’s privacy and safety be respected.

Advertisement

Derek Chauvin Was Arrested for the Death of George Floyd

Viral videos of an incident on May 25, 2020, showed Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who was face down. Despite Floyd’s exclamations of agony and the pleading of bystanders, Chauvin didn’t take his knee off Floyd, who died in that position.

Floyd and three of his colleagues were fired after mass protests broke out in Minneapolis. People appealed for justice for Floyd, demanding the officers be tried for his death.

On May 29, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that Chauvin was being charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was arrested and held at Hennepin County Jail. His bail amount is set at $500,000.

Don’t Miss: Gabriel Fernandez – Complete Story Behind Netflix’s Most Shocking True Crime Series

Derek Chauvin is set to appear in court on June 1. Meanwhile, he is reportedly on suicide watch while in isolation.

A fake news report claims that Chauvin attempted suicide and hence is being watched. However, according to sources who spoke to media, this kind of surveillance is common in that part of the county jail and Chauvin hasn’t shown any signs of being suicidal.

Also Read: Isauro Aguirre Wiki – Pearl Fernandez’s Boyfriend Who Abused Gabriel Fernandez