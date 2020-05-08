Ahmaud Arbery Wiki: Facts About the Georgia Man’s Fatal Shooting Explained

About Ahmaud Arbery Age 25 Years Birth May 8, 1994 Death February 23, 2020 Brunswick, Georgia Gender Male Parents Marcus Arbery, Sr., Wanda Cooper-Jones Address Brunswick, Georgia Country United States Nationality American Alumni Brunswick High School College South Georgia Technical College Suspects Gregory and Travis McMichael

Ahmaud Arbery would have been celebrating his 26th birthday with his family and friends today if it wasn’t for that fateful day he was fatally shot. Arbery, a black man, was killed on February 23 in an altercation with Travis and Gregory McMichael. However, it took more than two months and several campaigns for justice for arrests to be made. His case has now gained national attention with the arrest of his assailants. Our Ahmaud Arbery wiki explains the details of this case.

Ahmaud Arbery Was a Football Player

Ahmaud Arbery was born on May 8, 1994 and would have turned 26 this month. He is the son of Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, Sr.

The Georgia native was a standout football player at Brunswick High School before graduating in 2012. He went on to attend South Georgia Technical College and was training to be an electrician.

Being a former athlete, Arbery followed a fitness regime. Running 3-5 miles a day was part of his routine and according to those who knew him, he used to jog several times along that route where he was killed.

Arbery Was Killed by Gregory and Travis McMichael

On February 23, 2020, Arbery was jogging in the Brunswick neighborhood and was making his way down a street. Gregory McMichael, a former cop, was in the front yard of his home when he spotted Arbery.

He suspected Arbery was a suspect wanted in recent home break-ins in the neighborhood. Gregory then called his son, Travis McMichael and both followed Arbery in their truck.

The McMichaels were armed, Gregory with a .357 Magnum handgun and Travis with a shotgun. A third man, William Bryan, followed in his own truck and recorded a video of the incident on his phone.

When Arbery realized the McMichaels were following him, he tried to get away and an altercation ensued. A struggle began between Arbery and Travis which ended with Arbery being shot at three times and dying on the street.

In the 36-second video of the incident filmed by Bryan, the first two shots are heard before Travis is seen shooting Arbery a third time at point-blank range. Gregory has his handgun out but didn’t fire.

McMichaels Were Arrested Two Months After the Shooting

Gregory McMichael had worked with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for over two decades. Due to his connection to the office, two prosecutors had recused themselves from the case.

No arrests were made immediately which led to public outcry. In the police report that was released to the public, Gregory McMichaels claimed that Arbery matched the description of a suspect in a string of burglaries in the area.

On May 5, 2020, a local radio station released the video of the incident after receiving it from an anonymous source. The video went viral sparking public call for action against the shooters.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case after the video was released and a couple of days later, Gregory and Travis were arrested. They are facing charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Gregory claimed that Arbery tried to “violently attack” Travis but the video shows that he was trying to run past their truck when the confrontation broke out. One of the prosecutors who recused himself wrote a memo saying that Arbery “initiated the fight” and Travis was within his rights to use “deadly force” to protect himself.

On the day of his killing, security cameras caught Arbery entering a house under construction. His aunt identified him in the video but said he wasn’t stealing anything.

McMichaels also brought up Arbery’s past arrest record. When Ahmaud was in high school he was arrested for bringing a handgun to a school gymnasium and then fleeing a police officer. There is no record of Arbery having any mental illness though one of the prosecutors alleges he did have a history of mental illnesses.

Arbery’s parents and family along with notable public figures demanded justice for Arbery. The slow investigation has angered many. However, the case would only be presented before a grand jury after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

