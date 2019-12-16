Offset Net Worth 2019: How Rich Is Cardi B’s Husband?

*Disclaimer: The estimated net worth numbers are based on our research done on the Internet and are for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy of these numbers.

Offset's Estimated Net Worth: $26.0 million

Rap trio Migos has proven they have what it takes to be the platinum-selling sensations they are. But from this hip-hop group, Offset has turned out to be the most popular, with his high-profile relationship with Cardi B. Offset, who has a daughter with Cardi, hasn’t had much favor with her fans since he allegedly cheated on her. And Cardi B’s $500,000 cash present to her man on his 28th birthday on December 14 was slammed by Internet users who suggested she give all that money to someone who needs it more. Considering that Offset’s net worth in 2019 is estimated at $26.0 million and growing, you can’t blame BardiGang for questioning why he needs half a million in cash.

Offset Started out with Hip-Hop Trio Migos

Born Kiari Kendrell Cephus on December 14, 1991, this Georgia native took on the stage name Offset when he formed a rap group with his cousins. Quavious Keyate Marshall, aka Quavo; Quavo’s nephew, Kirshnik Khari Ball (aka Takeoff); and Offset formed Migos in 2008.

They first emerged on the hip-hop scene in 2011, with their mixtape Juug Season. But the 2013 single “Versace” would become their breakout track, and lead to their 2015 debut album, Yung Rich Nation.

2017’s “Bad and Boujee” would make Offset a viral phenomenon with the “rain drop, drop top” meme. With the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles, four-time platinum status, and millions of views on YouTube, the song would catapult Migos to hip-hop sensations.

Forbes, who ranked Migos in their 30 Under 30-Music list, estimates that Migos was grossing more than $150,000 per concert on their tour in 2018.

Migos has a collective net worth of $80.0 million, and Offset has a significant share in that.

Offset’s solo career further adds to his earnings, including his first solo album, Father of 4.

Here’s how Offset’s wealth compares to his fellow artists.

Artist Net worth Offset $26.0 million Takeoff $26.0 million Quavo $26.0 million Cardi B $24.0 million Lil Uzi Vert $17.0 million Lil Yachty $8.0 million Tyga $3.0 million

Offset Invested in FaZe Clan

Offset went beyond the music industry to venture into a business he feels strongly about. That’s how he announced his investment in the eSports collective FaZe Clan, in August 2019.

“I love gaming and esports is the future,” Offset said in the press release. “These two facts make it only right that I be a part of the biggest esports organization with some of the best players in the world.”

Details about his investment weren’t specified. Though FaZe Clan did say that they are committed to building a “mutually beneficial partnership.”

Offset and Cardi B Reportedly Building Family Home in Atlanta

After Offset featured on Cardi B’s song, “Lick,” they hit it off and began dating. They secretly tied the knot on September 20, 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, 2018. Offset has three more kids from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset have broken up and reconciled several times—believed to be due to his alleged cheating and legal issues. However, they are currently together and raising Kulture.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that the couple is planning to settle in Offset’s home state of Georgia. They reportedly dropped over $200,000 for five houses in metro Atlanta, and another $48,000 for the adjoining stretch of land. Though their initial plans were unclear, it was believed that they plan to build a massive family home in Atlanta.

Offset Has a $3.0 Million Jewelry Collection

GQ’s “On the Rocks” series gives us a glimpse of the massive jewelry collection of rappers. And when Offset featured in the series, we were not disappointed.

From diamond-encrusted sunglasses to massive chains and watches, Cardi B’s man has a jewelry collection worth an eye-popping $3.0 million. The collection includes his very first chain from his “Bad and Boujee” era—a gigantic raindrop studded with diamonds worth $50,000. Another chain that features his name in diamonds costs $60,000.

Of course, his best jewelry purchase was the engagement ring he gave Cardi. The sparkling pear-shaped rock is worth a whopping $500,000.

For the most part, it’s difficult to tell Cardi B’s assets from Offset’s. They both are notorious for showering each other with outrageously expensive gifts and splurging on themselves.

Offset’s jewelry collection rivals the impressive car collection he shares with his wife. While showing off their fleet, Cardi revealed Offset owns a Rolls Royce, Porsche, Bentley truck, orange McLaren, and four-door Ford monster truck, among others.

