Michael Cimino is the new young actor everyone is obsessed about thanks to his first series lead in Love, Victor. The LGBTQ+ teen dramedy is a spin-off of the acclaimed 2018 movie, Love, Simon, which features the titular Simon aka Nick Robinson as the narrator of the series. Cimino’s character Victor is part of the central romance of the show, which premiered on Hulu this June. Victor is increasingly becoming an icon with whom LGBTQ+ teens of color are resonating, and it’s partly thanks to Cimino’s talent. Our Michael Cimino wiki is the perfect primer for this rising star you need to keep an eye on.

Michael Cimino’s Ethnicity Is Similar to Victor’s

Michael Cimino was born on November 10, 1999 to Philip Cimino and Deborah Rosello Cimino. Michael was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, where his father is an electrician and his mother is a realtor. His parents are separated, but he’s close to both of them.

Philip Cimino married Bianca Cimino, a local business owner. Michael has a half-sister, Sofia, through his father’s remarriage, as well as step-siblings from Bianca’s previous relationships.

Michael Cimino is Puerto Rican on his mother’s side and has Italian-German ancestry from his father’s side. His character Victor on Love, Victor is from a Columbian-Puerto Rican family that is very religious and doesn’t have a kind opinion of the LGBTQ+ community.

The family’s views and heritage are a theme in the Love, Simon spin-off. Cimino’s own background allowed the actor to relate to Victor and portray him more effectively.

Cimino feels the responsibility to “represent my friends and my family’s struggle on the screen” through Love, Victor. He wants people to see the real Latin-American family dynamic he grew up in instead of a stereotypical loud Latino family.

Cimino doesn’t believe in labels for sexuality either. He drew inspiration from his own cousin’s coming out in their Latinx community.

Cimino Graduated from Modeling to Acting

Growing up in Vegas, Michael Cimino had an early start in the industry as a teen model. His very old social media pictures show him modelling that classic Zac Efron hairdo when he was a kid. His parents also shared posts about his singing and modelling when he was younger.

Cimino, who took lessons from an acting coach, started his professional acting career back in 2015 with short films and TV appearances. His breakout role came with last year’s Annabelle Comes Home.

The creators of Love, Victor were hoping to find an actor that identifies with Victor’s sexual and cultural identity. After a long audition process, they selected Cimino for his talent.

It once again raises the concern about straight actors playing LGBTQ+ characters while gay talent is seemingly ignored. However, Cimino’s portrayal of Victor, along with the show’s creators and crew, is earning acclaim for consciously handling the sometimes controversial theme.

Cimino’s acting has gained him some well-deserved visibility and praise. He has other projects in post-production, which his growing legion of fans is certainly going to flock to.

Cimino Dated Venezuelan YouTuber, Mava Gomez

Unlike Victor, Cimino is straight and has dated girls in the past. Social media posts of some past love interests give us some hints to his relationship history.

He asked singer-songwriter and YouTuber Gianna Shay to prom in 2017. But that didn’t work out.

Most recently, he was dating Mava Gomez, the YouTube vlogger from Venezuela. Gomez’s channel is popular not only for her travel and makeup vlogs, but also for discussions on her personal life and culture.

Gomez and Cimino were a cute couple on Instagram, but they haven’t been seen together since March 2019, indicating they have broken up. It appears that Cimino is currently single.

Regardless of his dating history, Cimino doesn’t like to put labels on himself or others: “For me, sexuality is fluid, and keeping your mind open to whatever is possible is key to living a happy life,” he said.

