On My Block on Netflix is acclaimed for its talented cast of young actors as well as its handling of underrepresented communities. Diego Tinoco is a stand-out among the cast for his portrayal of the charming and bright Cesar Diaz. And Cesar’s chemistry with Monsé is one of the main attractions of On My Block. If you haven’t realized it already, Tinoco is the next big star of the current generation of actors, and he’s deserving of the attention in this Diego Tinoco wiki.

Diego Tinoco Is of Mixed Latin Heritage

Diego Tinoco is a first-generation American born on November 25, 1997 in Riverside, California. His father is Mexican and his mother is Colombian and Ecuadorian, giving Diego a diverse heritage.

He is fluent in Spanish and English. His work has earned him several honors for representing the Hispanic community.

Tinoco said his parents came to the U.S. with nothing, but growing up, Diego felt he had everything. And he’s grateful to his parents for raising him well.

On My Block has garnered praise for depicting the Latinx community in a non-stereotypical fashion. Tinoco’s Cesar is an optimistic teen with a traumatic past. But he’s forced into the gang life by his gangster brother, Spooky, played by Julio Macias.

Tinoco has won awards from the Hispanic community for his role. But he cites an encounter with a fan as what struck him the most.

“I was at the orthodontist and I had a moment with a kid who came up to me,” Diego recalls. “He said, ‘I just wanted to say that you are literally the biggest influence in my life. My brothers were in gangs, and I was on the verge of not going to college, and when I watched your show it was a wakeup call. I realized I needed to get out of this whole life and routine, and start having more grand plans for my life.’ I never thought I would have had an experience like that in my entire life.”

Tinoco Has a Skin Condition

As a child, Tinoco struggled with vitiligo, a condition where patches of lighter skin developed on his body. He used to wear long sleeved clothes to cover the patches, but it didn’t save him from the merciless teasing and bullying he received in school.

Because of the bullying, Tinoco avoided children his age and spent time with older kids at the local skatepark. Unusually, the skatepark is where his acting passion was born.

Looking at Tinoco now, the signs of vitiligo are not as visible anymore. He said that the patches went away around the time he was in 12th grade.

Tinoco Began Acting When He Was 16

Hanging out at the skatepark, Tinoco began making skateboarding videos with his friends, which led to a sponsorship deal between him and a local skateboarding shop. The experience was what made him realize he wanted to have a career in entertainment.

At 16, Tinoco began taking acting classes and performing in school theater productions. He participated in a talent showcase soon after that landed him a manager and agent.

He missed a lot of school while trying to book acting jobs. Nonetheless, he managed to graduate with all of his credits and on time.

Before he’d graduate high school, Tinoco would land his TV debut in the hit supernatural teen drama, Teen Wolf. Tinoco would move to Los Angeles after graduating high school to pursue an acting career. In L.A., he was mentored by acting coach Aaron Speiser, who has previously worked with Will Smith and Gerard Butler.

It took him seven months in L.A. to book his first leading role in Netflix’s On My Block, which premiered in 2018. His role as Cesar Diaz proved to be the breakout role of his career, and launched him into stardom.

Cesar’s romance with Monsé (Sierra Capri) is at the heart of On My Block. Their relationship is strained when Spooky forces Cesar into the street life. But despite their complicated history, Cesar and Monsé’s chemistry has us hooked.

It’s no surprise that fans have long speculated that the actors behind Cesar and Monsé are in a relationship. Sadly, Tinoco and Capri have denied the off-screen romance rumors and said they are nothing more than platonic castmates with deep respect for each other.

