Izzy G Wiki, Age, Real Name, Parents and Facts About The Actor from “AJ and the Queen”

As if RuPaul couldn’t get any more fabulous, the Queen of Queens is bringing us a new Netflix series you’d be a fool to miss. AJ and the Queen, premiering on January 10, sees RuPaul transform into the fierce Ruby Red, a drag queen who will perform a showstopping musical number every episode. Ruby Red’s cross-country adventure features a pint-sized partner named AJ, played by Izzy G. RuPaul’s costar is already turning out to be someone we need to watch out for. So we’ve got Izzy G’s wiki for everything on this starlet’s rise to fame.

Izzy G’s Parents Are Actors

Born Isabella Marilyn Jane Gennarino-Gaspersz on August 5, 2008, she’s the only daughter of Sabrina Gennarino and Pieter Gaspersz. Izzy was born in Los Angeles, but her family now calls New Orleans home.

Under the name Izzy G, the starlet is following her parents footsteps into the acting world.

New York native Sabrina is best known for her recurring role as Tamiel on AMC’s The Walking Dead. But you might also know her work in Claws, Criminal Minds, The Purge, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, NCIS: New Orleans, Family of Lies, Guiding Light, and The Sopranos.

Pieter has worked in Hollywood Trials, Days of Darkness, Epic Ride, Hack, Sex and the City but in his later career, he’s been more active as a producer and director.

Izzy caught the acting bug early, bagging her first role in 2014 in the movie After, written by her mother and directed by her father. She went on to work in short films and have minor roles in movies. She eventually made her feature film debut in Netflix’s Highwaymen, alongside Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner.

AJ and the Queen marks Izzy’s breakout role. Her character is a cocky but vulnerable orphan who joins a drag queen on a cross country adventure.

Izzy G Is a Vegan

Both Gennarino and Gaspersz are passionate about animal rights and have passed on their love for furbabies to their daughter. Her parents have rescued and found forever homes for hundreds of dogs in New York City and Los Angeles, along with their advocating for animal rights.

Their love for animals is also why they have adopted a vegan lifestyle and stuck to it for more than a decade. And it’s not just them, but also Izzy who follows a plant-based diet.

Sabrina took her passion a step further, launching her own vegan, organic, natural, cruelty/gluten/paraben-free skincare line, Crap Free Skin Care.

