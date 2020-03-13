Julio Macias Wiki: Facts About the Actor in Netflix’s “On My Block”

About Julio Macias Age 29 Years Birth March 20, 1990 Mexico City, Mexico Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch Parents Aida Lourdes Macias Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Job Actor Alumni Circle in the Square Theatre School Shows, Series On My Block Partner Shannon Schotter

On My Block has been getting rave reviews for its cast and plot ever since it premiered on Netflix in 2018. Julio Macias has stood out in the talented group of young actors in the first two seasons. So when Macias was promoted to series regular for season 3 which premiered on March 11, his fans were ecstatic. He’s won a legion of fans with his role as Oscar “Spooky” Diaz and made more than half of them swoon with his supremely good acting skills and handsome looks. As one of the rising talents of the new generation of actors, he is certainly deserving of the attention in Julio Macias’ wiki.

Julio Macias Is from Mexico

Julio Macias was born on March 20, 1990 to Aida Lourdes Macias in Mexico City, Mexico. His father and grandfather were part of the acting industry there and his parents owned a dubbing company for films and television shows in Mexico City.

Julio, who is fluent in Spanish, came to the US when he was seven. He has lived in Miami, Florida, California and New York but currently resides in Los Angeles. His mother is based in Miami.

Having come to the US when he was child, Macias was acquainted with Latin-American culture. Growing up, he tried to assimilate with his American peers. But it was On My Block that reconnected him to his Mexican roots.

The show was applauded for portraying Latinx characters in a non-stereotypical fashion. His character, Spooky, is a local gang leader and older brother of Cesar Diaz.

“It’s a blessing—it really is—not only for opening my roots and my culture, and my place in this conversation. And the conversation will continue and push in the right direction,” Macias said about his role.

Macias Studied Acting in New York

Julio Macias was attracted to acting as a profession as a child in Mexico. His first stint in showbiz came with little voice gigs in his parents’ dubbing company.

He moved to LA to pursue an acting career and was on a course to UCLA. But he changed his plans and moved to New York where he studied the craft at the Circle in the Square Conservatory.

The school is the only accredited conservatory attached to the Broadway Theater and boast alumni like Viola Davis, Kevin Bacon, Lady Gaga, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and Idina Menzel.

Macia loved the theater experience in New York but knew his passion was to be in front of a camera. So he moved back to LA to keep acting in film and television. His credits include appearances in short films and TV shows like Jane The Virgin and SWAT.

On My Block marks the breakout role of his career. With fans captivated by Spooky, Macia was bumped up from recurring character to series regular in season 3.

And he has another Netflix project in the works. Macia will play Pete Astudillo, one of the musicians in the late Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla’s band in the streaming giant’s upcoming series on the singer’s life.

In New York, Macia met Alfreda Ibarra, a director and producer also from Mexico City. They formed a partnership and founded BlankFilms by Macias Group in 2013. Through their production company, they have worked on music videos for artists under Sony Music and Universal Music’s rosters.

Macias Is In a Relationship with a Makeup Artist

Spooky has made more than a few hearts flutter with his intensely handsome bad boy persona. However, the man behind Spooky is off the market. Macias has been in a relationship with one Shannon Schotter at least since 2014.

Schotter is a professional makeup artist also based in LA. She has been working in the industry since she was 18 and is certified in cosmetology.

Besides Macias and his On My Block costars, Jessica Marie Garcia and Diego Tineco, Schotter’s celebrity clientele includes Pitch Perfect’s Chrissie Fit and Lachlan Watson from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She has also worked with Danny Trejo, Keegan Michael Key, and Kathryn Hahn.

Macias isn’t very active on social media. However, he features often in Schotter’s Instagram.

There is no official confirmation if Schotter is his wife. However, they have a wedding gift registry for June 2018 on The Knot.

