The Christian Bale-Matt Damon film, Ford v Ferrari, was one of the biggest critically acclaimed blockbusters of 2019. Bale starred as Ken Miles, the motorsports legend who died in a car crash in 1966. The movie showed car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) visiting Miles’ widow and son after his death. Ken Miles’ son, Peter Miles, made major contributions to the biopic, helping Bale prepare for the role. Our Peter Miles wiki elaborates on his life since losing his father so tragically.

Peter Miles Was Present at Ken Miles’ Fatal Crash

Peter Miles was born on September 28, 1950 to Ken Miles and his wife, Mollie Miles. Peter was a month shy of his 15th birthday when he witnessed his father die in a fiery crash.

As seen in Ford v Ferrari, a young Peter, who idolized his dad, and car designer Carroll Shelby were at Riverside Raceway in Southern California on August 16, 1966.

Ken Miles was testing out the Ford “J Car that was still in its experimental stages before they could consider debuting it at Le Mans the following year.

Seconds later Miles and the car went up in flames and Miles is instantly killed in the crash. The movie never explains what happened, skipping to Shelby visiting Peter and Mollie a few weeks after Ken’s death.

The accident is believed to be a mechanical failure but it’s largely concluded that it wasn’t Ken’s fault. Meanwhile, Peter kept his father’s love for motorsports alive, but as an engineer working and learning at Ken’s friend, Dick Troutman’s shop a few weeks after Ken’s death.

It was only in 2019 that Miles revealed that he has gone back to Le Mans since 1965, the last time he went there with his father.

Miles Is Administrator of Chip Connor’s Car Collection

After his father’s tragic death, young Peter Miles came to work for his father’s friend at the Troutman and Barnes custom car shop in Culver City, CA. He was there for 14 years, before moving to Precision Performance Inc. In 1986.

He started as a fabricator and later advancing to mechanic and crew chief. He was the crew chief for Ivan “Ironman” Stewart when he won the 1991 Nissan 400 in Nevada.

He’s also a significant presence at car shows, especially in California. Last year, he posed in his father’s GT40 which he drove at LeMans in 1966.

Peter Miles and his daughter, Jaime in Ken Miles' GT40 which he drove at LeMans in 1966 Advertisement Posted by Scott Martin, Automotive Photojournalist on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Now Peter resides in Monterey, California where he is the executive administrator of billionaire, Chip Connor’s massive vintage car collection that’s valued at an estimated $80.0 million.

Miles even published a photobook on his father and helped Christian Bale get into character for the film.

“I gave Christian Bale info about my dad from press clippings and magazine articles, and I showed him personal photos and shared audio recordings with him. Bale was looking to remain as faithful as possible to my father. I also met Caitriona Balfe and gave her snapshots of my mother and described her as best as I could,” said Miles.

Miles’ Daughter Married at the Grammy Awards

Miles and his wife, Patti Montgomery Miles of Somerset, have a daughter, Jaime Miles. Jaime and her then-fiance, Jeff Moore were among the 33 couples, both straight and gay, who got married at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

You might remember that historic moment as Queen Latifah officiated the wedding of the 33 couples, including Jeff and Jaime. Madonna, Mary Lambert, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis sang at the wedding. Boyz II Men performed for the first dance at the Grammy’s After Party.

The couples were all asked to be tightlipped about the wedding ceremony. And apparently, Peter Miles and the other parents were upset that Jeff and Jaime tied the knot without them.

However, Moore would later share the news on social media the day of the Grammys broadcast and asked people to tune in. They had planned to have a reception with their family and friends after the Grammy wedding.

Jeff Moore was a radio producer at KFMB 760 and Jaime was a teacher-in-training back then. The couple now has a son together.

Jaime appears to have left her job as a preschool teacher to focus on motherhood. Jeff continues to work in the radio broadcast business.

