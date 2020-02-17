Martyn Ford Wiki: Facts about the MMA Bodybuilder in “Fast and Furious 9”

About Martyn Ford Known As The Nightmare Age 37 Years Birth May 26, 1982 Gender Male Height 6 feet 8 inches Spouse Sacha Stacey March 2019 - Present Children Wynter-Ivy Ford, Imogen Ford Nationality English Job Bodybuilder, Actor Owns Ignite Nutrition Hometown Birmingham, United Kingdom Movies, Shows Boyka: Undisputed, Fast & Furious 9, The Nevers

Fast and Furious 9 has a new intimidating addition to the cast, and we’re not talking about John Cena. Martyn Ford, a bodybuilder likened to Marvel’s The Hulk, joins the action-packed franchise. John Cena, who once had a showdown opposite Ford in the ring, revealed this major cast secret on Instagram in January 2020. His mountainous build and body art make him perfect as one of the guys in the Fast Saga. But we won’t know which side he is on until the May 2020 release. Until then, this Martyn Ford wiki is sure to get you pumped for his Fast and Furious debut.

Martyn Ford Wanted to Play Cricket

Martyn Ford was born on May 26, 1982 and hails from Birmingham in the United Kingdom. He had a gym in his hometown, but it’s now permanently closed.

In his youth, Ford was a tall and gangly boy—far from the man who is nicknamed “The Nightmare” today. He used to play cricket when he was younger, and hoped to be a sportsman one day.

He had the talent for the game, too. At only 12 years old, he was playing cricket for Warwickshire County Cricket Club and representing England at training camps and games.

But his dreams were crushed when he suffered an injury during training sessions. After recovering from the injury, he was struck with a severe case of glandular fever, or mono.

He was sidelined from cricket for almost a year during a very crucial time in his sporting future. That missed opportunity resulted in Ford leaving a cricket career behind.

Ford Is a Bodybuilder

In his search for a new career, Ford channeled his athletic passion into other things like judo, muay thai, rugby, and rowing. He hit the gym and began weight training in his early 20s, and the progress he made with his physical transformation sparked a love for bodybuilding.

He was always a gentle giant of 6’8”, but mono and the sadness of being unable to play cricket whittled his weight down immensely. But, after weight training, he now weighs over 300 lbs. He also went to university to study sports science, personal training, and nutrition.

Some reports claim that he can leg press the weight of one Smart car, eats every hour, and spends upwards of $300.00 a week on food. He works out for an hour, four times a week to maintain his physique.

Ford’s build has naturally brought him to WWE, where he’s faced off against the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar. In 2018, he was preparing for his MMA debut against the “Iranian Hulk,” Sajad Gharibi.

He’s also expanded his fitness empire to launch his own range of nutrition supplements, Ignite Nutrition.

Jason Momoa’s BFF recalled that he was approached for a picture often before he got his tattoos. He’s now mistaken for a mean bully stereotype, though he’s actually a teddy bear.

Now he tries to avoid situations where some poor saps might try to prove themselves by picking a fight. He doesn’t drink, and opts to go out to a nice dinner rather than bar-hopping.

Ford Made His Acting Debut in Undisputed 4

With a build that can rival GOT’s Gregor Clegane, it’s natural that Ford was approached with a ton of acting work. He would make his debut in the fourth installment of the Undisputed movie franchise in 2016.

His character, Koshmar, in Boyka: Undisputed was a brute of the worst kind and nicknamed The Nightmare. The nickname stuck to Ford everywhere, even though he’s nowhere near as bad and vile as Koshmar.

He’s since appeared in Benidorm, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Accident Man, Viking Destiny, Redcon-1, and Robin Hood: The Rebellion.

Besides Fast and Furious 9, The Nightmare will also be seen in the upcoming Joss Whedon HBO series, The Nevers.

Ford and His Wife Are Expecting a Third Child

Martyn Ford has been with his partner, Sacha Stacey (born December 30, 1988), for a decade, and they tied the knot on March 22, 2019. Their wedding was made special by the presence of their two adorable daughters.

Their eldest daughter, Imogen, was born on June 14, 2012. They welcomed their second daughter, Wynter-Ivy, on September 1, 2017.

Their daughters were a big part of their wedding at the Georgian manor of Swinfen Hall Hotel in the U.K. And their brood is about to get bigger.

Sacha, who’s 5’5” and a fitness professional, and their daughters surprised Martyn with the best Christmas present last year—announcing that Sacha is pregnant for the third time. The new baby Ford is due in July 2020, and Sacha is teasing that perhaps it could be another girl.

Whether it’s a girl or boy, the soon-to-be-born baby Ford has one amazing role model in Martyn. The Nightmare strives to be a person who his daughters can be proud of and stays away from negativity, especially from trolls who talk smack on social media and try to provoke him.

