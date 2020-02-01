*Disclaimer: The estimated net worth numbers are based on our research done on the Internet and are for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy of these numbers.

Paloma Jiménez's Estimated Net Worth: $5.0 million

About Paloma Jiménez Known As Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin Age 36 Years Birth August 22, 1983 Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches Children Pauline Sinclair, Vincent Sinclair, Hania Riley Sinclair Job Model Hometown Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico Eye Colour Brown Model Agency ID Model Management, Look Models Ethnicity Mexican Partner Vin Diesel

There’s rarely a time when Vin Diesel is not in the limelight. But Vin Diesel’s girlfriend is pretty deserving of some attention, too! Meet Paloma Jiménez, the stunning lady who gets the Fast and Furious star all to herself. The upcoming Fast and Furious 9 teaser will focus on Dominic and Letty’s family. Outside the action-megastar life, Diesel, who plays Dominic, is a family man, too. The actor has a beautiful family with Jiménez and we’re turning the spotlight onto them in Paloma Jiménez ’s wiki.

Paloma Jiménez Is a Mexican Model

Born Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin on August 22, 1983, in Acapulco, Guerrero, in Mexico, Jiménez built her fame as a model in her home country. With her righteous stunning looks, she took the modeling world by storm.

She’s fluent in Spanish and has been active both in Mexico and the U.S. She’s represented by ID Model Management in the United States and by Look Models in Mexico.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her modeling resumé boasts some major ad campaigns. Prominently among them is a campaign with Coca-Cola. She’s also done print adverts for Grypho, Honda, and Pantene, and graced the cover of the Mexican edition of Maxim in 2006.

Advertisement

Thanks to her career, Jiménez has an estimated net worth of $5.0 million.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Joey Fatone’s Girlfriend, Izabel Araujo

Jiménez Has Been Dating Vin Diesel Since 2007

Paloma Jiménez and Vin Diesel have been together since 2007. Before Jiménez, he reportedly dated his Fast and Furious costar, Michelle Rodriguez. Dom and Letty fans were certainly disappointed when they broke up! But they moved on when they saw what a hot couple Diesel made with Jiménez.

Advertisement

Their 16-year age difference occasionally raises a few eyebrows. But age is just a number to them.

The voice of Groot and his lady love have had their fair share of rumors. In 2016, speculation was rife that they were on the verge of a breakup after Vin allegedly cheated on her. But they weathered through those hiccups and are still going strong.

After more than a decade together, there have been questions about when the XXX star will tie the knot with his baby mama. There’s been the occasional rumor or two that they have already married. However, there’s no record of Diesel and Jiménez getting married yet.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who is Winona Ryder’s Partner? Facts About Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Jiménez Is a Mother of Three

Jiménez certainly has it all! The model and her actor beau are gushing parents to their three kids.

Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, welcomed his first child with Jiménez when she was 24. Their eldest child, a daughter they named Hania Riley Sinclair, was born on April 2, 2008.

Hania has become her dad’s adorable little date to movie premieres. But her most viral moment was in 2015, when Diesel revealed his then-7-year-old was training in judo with “auntie” Ronda Rousey. Yes, that UFC goddess who was in Furious 7.

The pair’s second child and only boy, Vincent Sinclair, was born in 2010. You might remember him from when he accompanied Hania and their dad at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere.

On March 16, 2015, Diesel and Jiminez welcomed their third child, Pauline, who is named in honor of the actor’s late friend and beloved Fast and the Furious costar, Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in 2013. Diesel is also godfather to Walker’s daughter, Meadow.

She Was on TV

Jiménez appeared on the long-running popular Mexican variety show, Otro Rollo con: Adal Ramones. The show ran from 1995 until 2007 and featured sketches, live music, interviews, and other forms of entertainment.

Besides Jiménez, other celebrities famous in the U.S. also appeared on the show, including Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, and Sofia Vergara.

Also Read: Facts About Robin Roberts’ Partner, Amber Laign