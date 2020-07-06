Lacey Blair Wiki: Facts about the YouTuber on “Diesel Brothers”

About Lacey Juliette Blair Age 26 Years Birth July 1, 1994 Gender Female Parents Tammy Blair, Eddie Blair Address Woods Cross, Utah Country United States Nationality American Job Entrepreneur, Youtuber Owns LB Motorsports Hometown Potosi, Missouri Shows Diesel Brothers

Diesel Brothers on the Discovery Channel has a new addition to the cast named Lacey Blair. She’s well known to a legion of fans who have followed her motorsports career since before the show. And her popularity is only growing since she began working with Heavy D and Diesel Dave. This smart and beautiful multi-hyphenate has proven that motorsports is also a woman’s space. If you are still new to this motorsports maven and wondering who Lacey Blair is, we’ll get you up to speed in our Lacey Blair wiki.

Lacey Blair’s Family

Lacey Juliette Blair was born on July 1, 1994 to Eddie Blair and Tammy Blair. The family is based in Potosi, Missouri where Lacey grew up. Her parents are divorced, but she seems close to both her parents.

Her father, Eddie Blair, is a heating contractor. He owns and operates Blair Heating and Cooling in Potosi.

Diesel Brothers brings Lacey Blair to Utah for periods of time. But she also has businesses in her hometown.

Lacey Blair’s Career

Blair Owns Two Businesses in Potosi

Being a woman in the motorsports business isn’t easy. But Lacey Blair has built a reputation with her expertise. And she balances her passion for the beauty industry and motorsports effectively.

That’s how she runs her Town & Country Salon and LB Motorsports businesses in Potosi. LB Motorsports deals in the sale of automotives, aircraft, and boats. But that’s just a portion of what the young woman does.

“I own a salon and do hair sevices and microblading. I own and manage several commercial rental properties. I run my Monat Network Marketing business and mentor a team or women across the country,” Blair said in an interview, further adding that she also helped out at her boyfriend’s auto shop often.

Lacey Blair’s Instagram might make you think she’s “just” a model. But motorsports has always been Blair’s first love. She’s been attending as many car shows as possible every year since she was 18, like SEMA.

When Blair isn’t busy with modelling, she is modifying vehicles in her autoshop, working in her salon, or making YouTube content.

Blair Is a YouTuber in the Motorsports Genre

Before reality TV came knocking, Blair was making a name for herself on YouTube. Her self-titled channel features Blair’s motorsports adventures, including modifying vehicles, doing burnouts, and events. The enreprenur also revealed she broke up with her boyfriend, Zach, in a Q&A video last year.

Lacey Blair’s appeal translates into 89.5k subscribers and over nine million views in all. She earns an estimated $10k annually through YouTube alone.

Blair has endorsement deals through her social media fame with over 143k Instagram followers and growing. Given her following, it’s no surprise that she earns between $400 and $700 per sponsored post.

An entrepreneur as well as a promo model for automotive companies, Blair partners with various brands for business. One of them is a hair product line, Monat Global, which gave her a Cadillac Escalade ESV for hitting a certain mark with the business.

The auto enthusiast ordered various parts and used them to modify her new Escalade. The now-muscled-up Escalade is featured in Blair’s YouTube videos.

Perhaps it’s Lacey Blair’s online fame that caught the attention of the folks at Discovery Channel, which led to her joining Diesel Brothers in late 2019. Since then, her YouTube content has featured her work with David “Heavy D” Sparks and David “Diesel Dave” Kiley.

