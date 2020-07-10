About Katherine Zhu Age 24 Years Birth January 13, 1996 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches Parents Mike Chu Address Malibu, California Country United States Nationality Canadian, Chinese Job Golfer Alumni Pepperdine University, Zhuji Hailiang Private High School Ethnicity Chinese Boyfriend Collin Morikawa Hometown Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Katherine Zhu knows the demands of boyfriend Collin Morikawa’s golf career very well. She is, after all, no stranger to the golf course herself. Morikawa’s PGA career is going great, alongside his relationship with Zhu. She has been with him before he made it to the pros and has supported him through his advancing career. She’s certainly deserving of the spotlight in this Katherine Zhu wiki.

Katherine Zhu’s Early Life

Katherine Zhu, born on January 13, 1996, hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is of Chinese descent. Zhu graduated from Zhuji Hailiang Private High School, located in China, in 2014.

Her father, Mike Chu, is a graduate of Beijing Sport University and an ITF tennis champion. Katherine Zhu also followed in her father’s footsteps and played tennis as a child. She even won her first amateur tennis tournament when she was 13.

She is also into golf, swimming, figure skating, and taekwondo.

Currently, Zhu is based in Malibu, California, where she went to college.

Katherine Zhu’s Education

After completing her high school studies in China, Zhu moved to California where she enrolled at Pepperdine University. While she majored in international management, she chose Pepperdine for the golf opportunities.

That’s right! Collin Morikawa’s girlfriend is a golfer herself. While she didn’t go pro, she showed her skills at the collegiate level.

Zhu chose Pepperdine for three reasons: “First, I really like Coach Gibbs. I believe all good players have good coaches and I believe Coach Gibbs can help me become a good player. Second, Malibu has great weather conditions, which create a better environment for me to practice. Third, Pepperdine is a small school that is strong in both academics and athletics.”

Before graduating from Pepperdine in 2018, she was named to the WGCA All-American Scholar honors, earned WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll “silver” honors, and was a Pepperdine Scholar-Athlete.

Katherine Zhu’s Golf Career

With Maria Sharapova and Tiger Woods as her athletic role models, Zhu excelled in the sports she played. But golf is what won her focus.

Her amateur career in Canada and China has included playing in the 2014 World Ladies Championship. She even made the cut in three China LPGA events.

Her career stats boast 16 junior tournament wins, including the 2013 SCPGA Jack Kramer Memorial, the 2013 FCG Collegiate Series at PGA West, the 2013 Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship, and the Guangdong Junior Series.

Golf is also what probably brought Katherine Zhu and Collin Morikawa together. She reportedly caddied for him when he was an amateur golfer, too.

The couple has gotten “aws” from their social media followers with post about their golf dates. They celebrated three years together in April 2020 and are still going strong.

