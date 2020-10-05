Jac Collinsworth Wiki: Facts about Cris Collinsworth’s Son

About Jac Collinsworth Known As John Collinsworth Age 25 Years Birth February 13, 1995 Fort Thomas, Kentucky Gender Male Siblings Austin, Katie, Ashley Parents Cris Collinsworth, Holly Bankemper Alumni Highlands High School, Fort Thomas, University of Notre Dame, Indiana Worked at Sunday Football Countdown (ESPN) 2017-2020 Works at NBC Sports

Jac Collinsworth followed the family legacy of football and sportscasting and excelling in it. The son of former NFL wide receiver, Cris Collinsworth, has made the move from ESPN to NBC Sports where Cris is an analyst. Jac isn’t just riding on his father’s coattails. He has the talent and skill to back up his work which began when he was a student. This Jac Collinsworth wiki will reveal how the Collinsworth scion is blazing his own path.

Jac Collinsworth’s Family

Born John Collinsworth on February 13, 1995, he is the youngest of four kids born to Cris Collinsworth and Holly Bankemper. Jac Collinsworth grew up in Fort Thomas, Kentucky alongside his brother, Austin (born 1991), and sisters Katie (born 1990) and Ashley (born 1993).

The Collinsworth siblings’ father is of course the former NFL pro turned Emmy-winning sportscaster, Cris Collinsworth. He played eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals in the ‘80s before moving to sportscasting on NBC. Their mother, Holly, is an attorney.

Advertisement

A love for football and sportscasting runs in the family. The eldest of Cris’ kids, Katie works for the Golf Channel and is the mother of two kids. Older brother, Austin played football at Notre Dame and the younger sister, Ashley was a track and field athlete at Harvard.

Also Read: Reena Roy Wiki

Jac Collinsworth’s Education

Jac Collinsworth graduated from Highlands High School in Fort Thomas in 2013. He played both basketball and football there and was also part of the school broadcast club.

A back injury in high school would lead to more focus on the broadcast scene. the school had state-of-the-art broadcast facilities and Collinsworth initially enjoyed producing, editing and filming.

When Jac and other students were made to do on-camera work, Jac wanted no part of that. But his first attempt proved successful.

Advertisement

“That was the first time I got the ‘I want to throw up feeling’ in this business. And it was nice to get it out of the way in high school. That’s a unique opportunity. For most people, it doesn’t happen until much later in life,” recalled Jac.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jonathan Price Wiki: Facts about the Texas Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

He was getting attention from some football programs ahead of graduation but decided to enrol at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. He graduated from Notra Dame in 2018 with a degree in Film, Television and Theatre.

Jac Collinsworth’s Career

Following his father’s footsteps to the broadcasting booth was a natural thing for Jac who had caught the sportscasting bug since he was a student-athlete. His career began before he graduated with an internship for NBC Sports where he covered Notre Dame football from 2013 to 2017.

Advertisement

One of his earliest accomplishments was serving as NBC Sports’ first social media correspondent during the 2016 Rio Olympics. And he was already getting on-camera experience at ESPN.

Few months before his graduation, Collinsworth bagged the job as a features reporter on ESPN’s Sunday Football Countdown. He also took turns hosting NFL Live and co-hosted radio shows.

He continued at ESPN after his 2018 graduation, covering the NFL seasons from 2017 to 2019. He interviewed top NFL players and later hosted ACC Network’s The Huddle.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kristin Sanchez Wiki: Facts about the NBC6 Morning Traffic Reporter

Although he was a rising star of ESPN, Jac couldn’t pass up the opportunity by NBC Sports to cover the Olympics again. Jac left ESPN to join his dad in NBC Sports in March 2020.

He hosts the digital series, Distanced Training: Ready to Get Back in the Game, that reveals athletes’ personal training regimes. As the Olympics have been postponed to next year, Jac is set to cover the games in Tokyo in 2021.