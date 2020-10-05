Jonathan Price Wiki: Facts about the Texas Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

About Jonathan Price Age 31 Years Birth November 3, 1988 Wolfe City, Texas Gender Male Siblings Raylisa Price Parents Marcella Louis Owns Repetitive Reps Alumni Wolfe City High School, Hardin-Simmons University, Texas, Sam Houston State University Works as Personal trainer and entrepreneur

Family of the Texas native, Jonathan Price, identified him as the victim of an officer-involved shooting on October 3. Price was reportedly trying to defuse a domestic violence situation when police responded, tased Price and fatally shot him. The officer has not been identified but is reportedly on administrative leave. Price’s childhood friend and MLB champion, Will Middlebrooks, along with his family are fighting for justice for his disproportionate death. This Jonathan Price wiki elaborates more on the victim.

Jonathan Price’s Family

Jonathan Price was born on November 3, 1988 and is a native of Wolfe City, Texas. His mother, Marcella Louis and sister, Raylisa Price are fighting for justice for him.

Will Middlebrooks, the former MLB player, is Price’s childhood friend. Middlebrooks, his family, and other friends from Wolfe City / Texarkana who knew Price are bringing attention to his killing. Middlebrook also started a GoFundMe page to support Price’s family.

Advertisement

According to Middlebrooks, Price was attempting to stop a man from hitting another woman and was fatally shot by an officer in the process.

Also Read: What Happened to Tyrone Woodfork? Where Is He Now?

Jonathan Price’s Education

Price graduated from Wolfe City High School and was an athlete for most of his life. In school, he played baseball with Middlebrooks.

Price attended Hardin-Simmons University in Texas from 2008 to 2009. While there, he was on the football roster.

He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2012 with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science.

Advertisement

Also Read: Elie Mystal Wiki: Facts about the Legal Analyst from “Above the Law”

Advertisement

Jonathan Price’s Career

Friends and family remember Price for his athletic prowess and serving the community he lived in. Price was a bodybuilder and IFBB PRO Men’s Physique Competitor.

A certified personal trainer and entrepreneur in Wolfe City, he founded his personal training business, Repetitive Reps in 2015. He believed there was no one fixed routing that worked for everyone and developed personalized fitness regimes for each of his clients.

He was known as Coach Price to his clients who are leaving heartfelt messages on his social media for the help he gave them.

Advertisement

Price was reportedly a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community for his service. His family didn’t specify the capacity in which Price was employed by the city.