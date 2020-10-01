Kristin Sanchez Wiki: Facts about the NBC6 Morning Traffic Reporter

About Kristin Sanchez Known As Kristin Danielle Goerl Age 28 Years Birth February 29, 1992 Gender Female Spouse Brandon Burgun 16th Feb 2019 - till now Parents Erica Goerl, Bill Goerl Alumni Florida Southern College Works For NBC6 as morning traffic anchor Worked at Golf Channel as International Operations News Coordinator WMBF-TV

Kristin Sanchez is bringing you the latest updates on South Florida’s morning traffic at NBC6. The morning news reporter has been quite popular in her adopted home of South Florida since she joined the station in 2018. She’s a regular feature in local events and is growing a following online. As her popularity grows, more viewers are curious about this stunning reporter. This Kristin Sanchez wiki will elaborate more on the NBC6 reporter.

Kristin Sanchez’s Family

Born Kristin Danielle Goerl, she is a leapling born on February 29, 1992. She was very excited to celebrate her “seventh” birthday in 2020.

Kristin and her sister were born to Bill and Erika Goerl. The family is from New York where Kristin was born and raised.

Advertisement

Their father Bill runs a limousine company in Florida. He was part of the U.S. Marine Corps and is now with the Coast Guard.

Also Read: Clare Bronfman Net Worth

Kristin Sanchez’s Career

Kristin Sanchez realized her journalism dreams when she was studying at Florida Southern College in Lakeland. She acquired her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with a double minor in Spanish and business in 2013, within three years of college.

Before graduating, she had interned at local stations and college broadcasts. Her first taste of broadcast would be through Tampa’s Fox affiliate.

Kristin’s first professional job was as an international operations news coordinator for the Golf Channel in Orlando. She would immediately move on to Orlando’s ABC affiliate as an associate producer.

Advertisement

Her first on-camera job was at WMBF-TV, an NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She would return to Florida a year later to be the morning news reporter at Fort Myers’ CBS affiliate. She worked at the Fort Myers Broadcasting Company before relocating to Miami, where she is the morning traffic anchor at NBC6.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lisa Villegas Leaving Tucson’s KOLD-TV

Kristin Sanchez’s Relationship

Kristin Sanchez married Brandon Burgun on February 16, 2019 at the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables, Florida. A Fort Lauderdale native, Burgun is a self-described “Plumber – Web Developer – Protein Enthusiast.”