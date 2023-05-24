Meet Dr. Phil’s Wife and Philanthropist, Robin McGraw

About Robin McGraw Known As Robin Jo Jameson Age 0 Years Birth December 28, 2023 California Spouse Phil McGraw (1976-present) Children Jay McGraw, Jordan McGraw Siblings Cindi Broaddus, Jamie Jameson, Roger Jameson, Karin Jameson Parents Georgia Jameson (Mother), Jim Jameson (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur/TV Personality/Author

Dr. Phil is incomplete without the insightful presence of Robin McGraw, the lady behind the titular Dr. Phil McGraw’s success. Dr. Phil’s wife has turned a difficult childhood into an inspiration to help others. Robin has helped uplift victims of domestic and sexual violence and she’s far from done. Take a look at her amazing work in this Robin McGraw wiki.

Robin McGraw’s Family

Robin Jo Jameson was born on December 28, 1953, and is a native of California. She is the daughter of Georgia Jameson and Jim Jameson.

Her mother, Georgia, raised her and her four siblings by herself on account of her husband’s alcoholism. Robin noted that her mother neglected her health to care for her children.

Georgie Jameson passed away at the age of 58 from an undiagnosed heart condition. It was an eye-opener for Robin who put self-care at the top of her priorities.

One of Robin’s siblings, Cindi Broaddus, passed away in 2018. She is survived by her siblings Robin, Jamie Jameson, Roger Jameson, and Karin Jameson.

Robin McGraw’s Career and Philanthropy

Growing up struggling financially and looking up to her mother for inspiration, Robin McGraw used her platform to help others. In 2013, she founded When Georgia Smiled: The Robin McGraw Revelation Foundation, named after her mother. The organisation is dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

She and her husband have also been longtime supporters of CASA for Children, which helps foster children in the system.

McGraw has also authored at least eight books from 2006 to 2011, many of which inspire to age gracefully and take care of themselves. She is a #1 New York Times bestselling author.

In recent years, McGraw has been focused on her lifestyle and skincare brand, Robin McGraw Revelation.

She’s been spreading her message about putting yourself first since the producers of Dr Phil urged her to feature on the show. She has since gone on The Today Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The View, and Rachael Ray. She also appeared on The Doctors which is produced by her son, Jay McGraw.

McGraw is also the pioneer behind the Aspire Initiative. It is a free curriculum that is taught nationwide to curb domestic violence and encourage bystander responsibility. It is complemented by an app, disguised as a current news app but helps users send alerts to close contacts.

Robin McGraw and Phil McGraw’s Relationship

Phil McGraw was first married to his high school sweetheart, Debbie McCall, in 1970. They annulled their marriage in 1973.

While separated from his first wife, McGraw met his sister’s friend, Robin Jo Jameson at a party in their family home. They began dating not soon after and married on August 14, 1976.

Phil and Robin McGraw are parents to two sons. Jay McGraw is a TV producer. Jordan McGraw is a musician.