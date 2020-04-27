About Dr. Artin Massihi Age 42 Years Birth August 25, 1977 Gender Male Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Emergency Medicine Physician Owns Accelerated Urgent Care Alumni University of Southern California, Loma Linda University, University of California, Irvine Ethnicity Armenian Hometown Los Angeles, California

Dr. Artin Massihi and Dr. Dan Erickson have become polarizing figures in the COVID-19 discussion. The California-based doctors claim to have conducted research proving that the shelter-in-place measures are not necessary. With the co-owners of Accelerated Urgent Care now in the spotlight, people want to know more about them. Our Dr. Artin Massihi wiki has all the details on this doctor.

Dr. Artin Massihi Is from California

Artin Massihi, born on August 25, 1977, has been a resident of California for years. Of Armenian descent, he has notably contributed to the Armenian-American Medical Society’s work.

Massihi completed his education in California, graduating with high honors with a B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine. While there, he received a research grant from the American Heart Association at the UCLA School of Medicine and also volunteered with organizations that provided free medical care to disadvantaged communities.

Advertisement

He later attended Loma Linda University School of Medicine. There he received the Walter E. Macpherson Society research grant to conduct orthopedic surgery research.

Massihi went on to do his surgery internship at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center He was honored by the Keck School of Medicine at the USC Department of Surgery for Outstanding Teaching to Medical Students in 2005.

Also Read: Dr. Nicole Saphier Wiki – Facts About the Fox News Medical Contributor

Dr. Massihi Is an Emergency Medicine Physician

When Dr. Artin Massihi developed an interest in the special field of acutely illness and trauma, he ventured into emergency medicine. He is board certified by the American Academy of Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Massihi went on to complete his residency at the Kern Medical Center Department of Emergency Medicine in Bakersfield. He was there from 2005 to 2008, even being featured in local news outlets’ coverage of emergency care.

Advertisement

Since 2012, he has been the co-owner of and a physician at Accelerated Urgent Care clinic in Bakersfield with Dr. Dan Erickson. Patients requiring urgent care go to their clinic, thus avoiding the long wait times and reportedly higher costs of emergency rooms.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s Wife, Rebecca Olson Gupta – Wiki and Facts to Know

Advertisement

Dr. Massihi & Dr. Erickson Conducted COVID-19 Tests

Dr. Massihi and Dr. Erickson’s Accelerated Urgent Care is the largest testing site for coronavirus in Kern County.

They reportedly conducted over 5,000 tests since March. And, based on their research, they are urging local government to lift the shelter-in-place regulations.

The physicians broadcast their research on YouTube, a video that has since surpassed four million views.

In Dr. Massihi and Dr. Erickson’s briefing, they questioned the need for social-distancing and urged the reopening of society.

However, their briefing is largely contradictory to what national and global medical professionals have said about COVID-19.

While local doctors and public health officials have disagreed with Dr. Massihi and Dr. Erickson’s research, they do have some support.

Don’t Miss: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Wife, Christine Grady Fauci – Wiki and Facts to Know