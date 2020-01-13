Whitney Thore's Fiancé: Chase Severino Wiki, Age, Family, Job and Facts To Know

About Chase Severino Known As Casey Severino Age 29 Years Birth June 7, 1990 Gender Male Siblings Kylie Severino Parents Dorian Severino, Harry Severino Address Wilmington, North Carolina Country United States Nationality American Job Bar Manager Alumni University of North Carolina Hometown Huntington, West Virginia Fiancée Whitney Way Thore

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is about to get more fabulous! Whitney Way Thore got engaged in 2019 and we’re going to see her relationship with her new fiance on season 7, which premiered in the first week of 2020. MBFFL has documented the ups and downs of Thore’s romantic life. But her search for “the one” has finally (and hopefully) ended with Chase Severino, her sweet fiance. Severino is going to make his MBFFL debut this season and we’ll learn more about his proposal as the season progresses. That’s why we’ve got Chase Severino’s wiki to welcome him to the Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Chase Severino Is from North Carolina

Born on June 7, 1990, Chase Severino calls Huntington, West Virginia his hometown. But he and his younger sister, Kylie, were raised in North Carolina. He also goes by Casey Severino among family.

Chase’s parents, Harry and Dorian Severino, are based in Clayton, North Carolina. Harry Severino, a former baseball player, graduated from Marshall University in West Virginia. Harry’s father, Harry Simmons, passed away in 2014.

Advertisement

Harry Severino is a sales consultant for multiple car dealerships. It appears he and his family later relocated to Clayton. Chase attended Carroll Middle School in North Carolina, where he also played sports.

Also Read: Designer Hayley Paige Engaged to Conrad Louis: Who Is Her Fiancé?

Severino Manages a Bar

Chase Severino graduated with a BS in accounting and finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2013. He went on to work at the North Carolina Department of Revenue as a revenue field auditor for two years.

Advertisement

Currently, Severino is based in Wilmington and lists his professional title as “Director of Beverage Operations” on his LinkedIn. In 2019, he mentioned that he has a new job as manager of the bar Amplify in Wilmington.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Amy and Tammy Slaton From TLC’s “1,000-Lb Sisters”

Advertisement

Severino Will Debut on MBFFL as Whitney’s Fiance

Whitney Way Thore’s love life has been a big part of MBFFL, including in the ongoing season 7. Fans have wept through the times she was cheated on or went through bitter breakups and cheered her on as she flirted with or searched for the one she’d fall in love with. All while developing her size-inclusive clothing line.

Thore is creating the NoBS Active activewear line in partnership with her personal trainer, Ryan Andreas, who went to UNC with Severino. Andreas reportedly introduced them to each other, and they clicked.

Their relationship developed from a friendship to romance, and Thore went public with their romance in April 2019 through social media. They have since featured in each other’s Instagram pages often.

They kept the details of their relationship behind the scenes as Whitney filmed MBFFL. It was in December 2019 that Thore confirmed to People that she and Severino are engaged.

The proposal went down in Paris, France nearly two months before the revelation. They went on to share the news of their engagement on their social media pages, along with a picture of Whitney’s canary yellow diamond ring and an invitation for MBFFL fans to watch how their relationship grows up to the Parisien proposal on season 7.

That means Chase Severino is going to join the Big Fat Fabulous family in 2020, and fans couldn’t be more excited. So stay tuned to My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 7, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC.

Don’t Miss: Who is Comedienne Whitney Cummings’ Fiancé? Wiki and Facts About Miles Skinner