Facts To Know About The Cast Members of Netflix Show “Cheer”

If you are a fan of the Bring It On franchise and loved Netflix's Last Chance U, the streaming giant's latest offering, Cheer, needs to be on your watchlist. Breaking the mean and appearance-obsessed stereotype of cheerleaders, Cheer follows the championship-winning team at Texas' Navarro College. The docuseries is all about the strength, stamina, and talent of the young athletes in competitive cheerleading. Some of the compelling athletes on Cheer have moved the Netflix audience, who is anticipating a season 2. If you're curious about these faces who struck a chord with you, we've detailed the cast of Cheer with more facts on them.

Cast of Netflix’s Cheer

Monica Aldama

Navarro College Cheer is a 14-time NCA National Championship-winning team and Monica Aldama’s tough coaching is credited for it. Cheer follows Navarro College Cheer’s 2018-2019 team prep for the NCA Grand Nationals in Daytona.

The mother of two lives in Corsicana, where the community college is situated, with her husband and kids. After 20 years with the Navarro College team, there’s no stopping this genius coach, as she is already hard at work prepping the 2019-2020 team.

Gabi Butler

This Cheerlebrity phenomenon came to Navarro Cheer with her own fan base. With 13 years’ experience as a cheerleader and a gymnastics background, Butler first came on the map when she featured in the YouTube web series Cheerleaders.

This cheer incarnate has since built a sizable Instagram and YouTube following, which has multiplied thanks to the Netflix show. But don’t think she’s just a pretty face. Butler has the talent and stamina that makes her one of the best all-around cheerleaders in the country.

At the end of Cheer, Butler announces her plans to leave Navarro and look for a long-term career doing what she loves. This Floridian continues to perform with her old team at Top Gun and is teaching her techniques through clinics all over the country.

La’Darius Marshall

La’Darius Marshall is not only a stunter responsible for holding and catching the flyers, he’s also a tumble god. And if you are charmed by him on Cheer already, you should catch his pre-fame viral moment.

His epic show-stealing moment during a home game performance was all over the Internet in 2018. And we were living for it! Even Butler couldn’t resist sharing his clip on her channel.

This Floridian came to Navarro College on a cheerleading scholarship. At the end of Cheer, Marshall speaks about leaving Navarro and a hopeful future. While he’s seen coaching younger athletes, his social media indicates that he’s currently in Mississippi.

Jerry Harris

The story of Jerry Harris is the most heartrending part of Cheer. Marshall’s roommate and friend hasn’t been the strongest in technique, but has proven to be an inspiration after overcoming a difficult life.

Harris’ childhood involved caring for his only parent, his mother, Lizzie Bowman, who was suffering from cancer. Despite her ailing health, Bowman worked hard to make sure her son could continue his all-star cheer aspirations.

After his mother passed away in 2016, Harris went to live with a foster family. However, it was the support of the cheer community that helped him overcome his loss. Not only did they become his second family, his teammates’ moms organized a fundraiser to aid his financial needs.

Only great things await Harris who, at the end of Cheer, gets into the University of Louisville on an academic scholarship.

Morgan Simianer

Navarro Cheer has taken in multiple athletes with difficult backgrounds, and Morgan Simianer is one of them. Since her parents separated when she and her brother were little, she has been estranged from her father. She was raised by her grandparents, while her parents have been mostly absent in her life.

While her skills may not be on the same level as her teammates, Aldama sees her passion. Simianer has shown a fierce dedication to her coach for helping her become a cheerleader despite her sad home life.

Though Navarro is a two-year college, Simianer decided to return for a third year so she can be closer to Coach Monica. But she did recently visit New York with her professional baseball player boyfriend, Brad Markey.

