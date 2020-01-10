About Gabi Butler Age 21 Years Birth January 16, 1998 Gender Female Siblings John Butler, Ashley Butler, Amanda Butler Parents Deborah Gaffoglio Butler, John Butler Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Cheerleader Alumni Navarro College Hometown Boca Raton, Florida Shows Cheer

Netflix’s latest sports-centric docuseries, Cheer, has become the most enrapturing part of our Netflix binging in 2020. The docuseries goes beyond the movie and TV assumptions about competitive cheerleading through Texas’ Navarro College team, to present an athletic subculture that showcases the young talents’ strength and stamina and strong team spirit. Pretty early into the series, Gabi Butler stands out among her teammates. Not just because she has the talent and power to pack a punch, but also because of her online fame. If you haven’t caught up with possibly one of the most talented and famous “Cheerlebrities” in the country, our Gabi Butler wiki is the perfect primer on her.

Gabi Butler Was on a Cheer-Themed Web Series

Gabi Butler was born on January 16, 1998 to John Butler and Deborah Gaffoglio Butler. Gabi is from Boca Raton, Florida, where her parents and brother, John, still reside.

However, she’s spent a lot of time in California with her host family during her competitive cheerleader career. Her sister Amanda also lives in Los Angeles. Ashley, Gabi’s other sister and cheerleading inspiration, is based in Florida.

Cheer has shown Gabi struggling with her cheer career and also dealing with her parents’ pressure. John and Deborah have won no favor with Netflix audiences, though Gabi’s growth has been very moving for most viewers. Many of them have seen her pre-Netflix days on another show.

A former gymnast, Gabi has been a cheerleader for almost a decade. When she was in California, she joined the California Allstars SMOED, the team that features in the YouTube series Cheerleaders.

Gabi has featured in different seasons throughout the popular show. In one dramatic episode, Gabi injured her ankle on camera but powered through it to perform.

Through Cheerleaders, she has earned several fans, mostly thanks to her outgoing personality and fantastic moves. The show also proves why Gabi is deserving of the multiple SMOED titles in her early career.

Gabi’s talent has not only been seen in competitions, but she also teaches aspiring cheerleaders through clinics around the country.

Butler Is a Social Media Celebrity

Before Gabi Butler came to Navarro College in Texas, a 14-time NCA National Championship winning team under the genius coaching of Monica Aldama, she was already a celebrity of sorts. Or, as this athletic subculture has dubbed it, a “Cheerlebrity.”

Sharing highlights and signature moves from their routines, pictures with their squads, fitness routines, and the general teen life makes an average cheerleader a Cheerlebrity with countless social media followers. Gabi, with over 613K Instagram followers, has YouTube to thank for her fame.

Following the success of the YouTube docuseries she featured on, Butler has been running her own solo channel. Besides her flexibility, flying, and intense tumbles, the channel also features her workout and some of her outdoor adventures.

Her cheer-famous persona was enough to warrant her own merchandise, including uniforms and high ponytail bows.

In a 2013 profile on Cheerlebrity culture, Butler said she doesn’t focus on her looks. But apparently, name-dropping fellow cheerleaders in that context started an online feud. Fortunately, Butler seemed to have personally called the other girls and buried the hatchet.

Gabi Butler Is Dating a College Football Player

This social media darling’s love life has been pretty visible on social media. So it’s not much effort to see that she’s currently in love with one Jordan Brooks-Wess.

Brooks-Wess is a football player from Texas who previously played wide receiver at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He later transferred to Florida Atlantic University, and saw his first game action at FAU in 2019.

With Butler at Navarro in Texas, distance doesn’t appear to be a problem for this young couple. Their Instagram posts together show that they are still going strong.

Where Is Gabi Butler Now?

Gabi Butler proved to be a compelling aspect of Netflix’s Cheer. Previously having a large following of cheer-fans, she now has a bigger fan base, particularly after viewers saw her trying to cope with her parents’ expectations.

At the end of the six-episode series, Butler revealed she is leaving Navarro Cheer to pursue more long-term options. While it’s sad to see her go, this isn’t the end of Butler’s career.

Her Instagram shows that she is currently part of the premiere cheerleading team Top Gun and continues to host her own clinics around the country. And she seems to be in the process of reviving her social media influencer career.

