Leonardo DiCaprio’s famous model girlfriends never fail to attract eyeballs. And his current girlfriend is no exception. But Camila Morrone, Leo’s current flame, has a lot to say on the gossip about their 20-plus-year age gap. The model-turned-actress is blazing her own path in Hollywood, though she does understand the attention her romantic life is getting. If you haven’t caught up with DiCaprio’s latest relationship yet, our Camila Morrone wiki is a must-read.

Camila Morrone Is Argentine

Camila Morrone was born on June 16, 1997 in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. Her mother, Lucila Polak, is better known as Lucila Solá, the Argentine stunner who dated Al Pacino.

Camila’s father, Maximo Morrone, is also an Argentine former model who’s now an actor, photographer, and owner of a ranch. He once posed alongside Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in Versace and Valentino campaigns and featured in IBM’s Superbowl commercial.

Lucila and Maximo were married from 1997 until their divorce in 2006. Camila is their only child together, though Camila has younger half-siblings.

She grew up in California’s 90210 zipcode and attended Beverly Hills High. As a child, she watched her parents struggle to find acting jobs and get by on her father’s modeling earnings.

Maximo remarried environmentalist and entrepreneur Jen Boulden in 2011. They have two young children together, including a boy named Sky (born 2014).

Boulden has multiple environment-friendly lifestyle businesses. Among them is Anavo Farm in California, which she co-founded with Maximo.

Camila appears to be close to her father and little siblings. However, Maximo and Jen’s relationship appears to be complicated at the moment. While his Facebook status says he’s married, Boulden has set hers to “separated.”

Camila Calls Al Pacino Her Stepfather

Lucila Solá might not be unfamiliar to gossip circles. She, after all, had a long-term relationship with Al Pacino, who is 36 years her senior.

Pacino and Solá had been dating since 2009. But their sightings together eventually declined. Their breakup was confirmed in 2018, when Pacino was seen out and about with current girlfriend Meital Dohan.

Though her mother is no longer with the acting legend, she did grow up with him as one of her two father figures. Solá and Pacino never married, but she refers to Scarface as her stepfather.

Camila is often gushing about Pacino in interviews, particularly about how she learned acting from him.

Camila Is a Model and Actress

Seeing her parents’ hardships, Morrone initially didn’t intend to follow their career path. But somehow, she did end up tracing their footsteps into the modeling world. She was a high school teen when local brands sought her as a model for their campaigns.

Signed with IMG Models, she had established herself as an international model very early in her career, landing on the cover of Vogue Turkey in 2016. The following year, she made her runway debut with Moschino.

Early in her career, she was building her brand as a lifestyle blogger, too. She has an inactive YouTube channel with makeup tutorials and used to run a blog with makeup, fashion, health, and fitness tips.

She’s mostly active on Instagram now, where she has 1.9 million followers and growing. Besides, she’s taken to sharing her makeup and workout advice through Vogue.

This young model, who has learned acting from Al Pacino himself, didn’t want to continue modeling, though. She ended up making her acting debut in James Franco’s Bukowski (2013).

It was when she landed a role alongside Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Elisabeth Shue in the 2018 remake of Death Wish that she knew she wanted to be an actor. She left IMG, moved back to L.A. from New York, found an acting coach, and has been working in indie films.

Most recently, she stars in Annabelle Attanasio’s latest directorial venture, Mickey and the Bear, her performance in which has likened her to Jennifer Lawrence. You can see her next in the upcoming Amazon series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Morrone Has Been Dating Leonardo DiCaprio since 2017

No sooner had DiCaprio’s relationship with Nina Agdal fizzled out than he was seen with then-20-year-old Morrone in L.A. It was quickly obvious they were a couple when DiCaprio and Morrone were spotted on double dates with Pacino and Morrone’s mom.

DiCaprio and Morrone’s 23-year age gap was, of course, a topic of gossip. However, Morrone has time and again spoken about it.

Most recently, she expressed her feelings about the attention on their relationship. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood —and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps,” Morrone said in an interview. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

She went on to say that she ignores the unsolicited disapproval of their relationship. But she admits that, were she on the outside looking in, she’d “probably be curious, too.”

Still, she’s hopeful that her work will speak for itself. “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

