Brian Hickerson Wiki: Facts About Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend

About Brian Edwin Hickerson Age 30 Years Birth April 25, 1989 Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inches Siblings Clark Hickerson, Ashley Lynn, Ann Stewart Parents David Hickerson Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Recruiter Alumni University of South Carolina Works For RealtyMogul.com Hometown Greenville, South Carolina Eye Colour Blue Girlfriend Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been arrested again for domestic violence. Hickerson was charged with domestic battery for allegedly physically assaulting Panettiere. This isn’t the first time Hickerson has been embroiled in a domestic violence controversy. Their relationship hasn’t been smooth-sailing, and Panettiere’s boyfriend has had more than a few run-ins with the law. This Brian Hickerson wiki elaborates more on his legal history.

Brian Hickerson Is from South Carolina

Born Brian Edwin Hickerson on April 25, 1989, he is a native of Greenville, South Carolina. He was raised there with his siblings Ann Stewart, Ashley Lynn, and Clark Hickerson.

Oh the sweet memories that flood into my brain after seeing the birthday wishes. Thank y’all so much for putting a smile on my face. Posted by Brian Hickerson on Friday, April 26, 2019

Their father, David Hickerson, is the president and CEO of Hickerson Property Management in Greenville. It appears that David and his children’s mother are separated and he married Halina Riddle in 2016.

Hickerson Works in Real Estate

After high school, Brian Hickerson graduated with a BS in business administration from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina in 2011. He also has some pre-med expertise, which he utilized as a medical assistant at Pediatric Associates while he was still in college.

With a degree in business and marketing, he worked at entities like HL Management and Adams & Martin Group. Upon moving to Los Angeles, he found a job as recruiter at RealtyMogul.com, where he has been since 2017.

In L.A., he also dabbled in acting. His singular credit includes a minor role in 2017’s M.F.A., starring Clint Eastwood’s daughter, Francesca Eastwood.

Hickerson Was Also Arrested for Domestic Violence in 2019

Hayden Panettiere was first romantically linked to Brian Hickerson in 2018, soon after her engagement with Wladimir Klitschko, the father of her daughter Kaya, ended after nine years. But the Nashville star’s latest relationship has been turbulent at best.

In May 2019, Hickerson was arrested in Los Angeles for alleged domestic violence. He was charged with one count of felony domestic violence and released after posting a $50,000 bail.

He was slapped with a protective order preventing him from contacting the actress. The case was later dismissed because of a lack of witnesses, and a few weeks later, pictures of Hickerson and Panettiere surfaced indicating they had reconciled.

Sources allegedly close to the couple have been telling media outlets that Panettiere and Hickerson’s relationship is toxic. And once again, they were embroiled in more domestic violence drama in February 2020.

Hickerson was arrested on Valentine’s Day after cops responded to a domestic dispute between Hickerson and his girlfriend at a private residence in Wyoming. He was charged with domestic battery and interference with a cop, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents state that Hickerson allegedly punched Panettiere “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.” The records also allege that he threw things at her face when they were in the bedroom together. Cops said Panettiere’s face was red and swollen and she had an injury in her left hand.

Hickerson Was Involved in an Altercation with His Father

Soon after Panettiere went public with her new relationship, rumors of trouble in paradise began circulating. She had claimed in interviews that he could be the one she marries and all seemed well when she went to South Carolina to visit Hickerson’s family.

In October 2018, South Carolina cops responded to an alleged altercation between Brian and his father, David. Panettiere was present at the incident and was reportedly intoxicated and frantic.

One of the responding officers reported that he saw Brian chasing David through the kitchen “in an agitated state.” David had “what appeared to be blood on his face,” and Brian was carrying “an unidentified object,” according to the authorities.

Brian denied he assaulted his father, while David said his injuries were caused by a fall and not assault.

This isn’t Brian’s only run-in with the law. Shortly before he would be known for dating Hayden Panettiere, he was charged with driving with an expired license. Earlier in 2018, he was also in court for failing to pay his credit card debt.

