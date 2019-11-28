Shiva Safai’s Boyfriend: Who Is Niels Houweling? Wiki, Age, Family & Facts About the DJ

About Niels Houweling Known As MOST Age 26 Years Birth April 24, 1993 Amsterdam, Netherlands Gender Male Siblings Stan Houweling, Bente Houweling Parents Germaine Houweling Address Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California Country United States Job DJ, Music Producer Hometown Amsterdam, Netherlands Girlfriend Shiva Safai

Shiva Safai has moved on! The Second Wives Club star was engaged to Gigi and Bella Hadid’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, until she deleted all traces of him from her social media and was seen without her engagement ring. While Hadid was revealed to have been cheating on Safai, their relationship status wasn’t clear. Now Safai has shown she has indeed moved on from her engagement to the RHOBH ex-husband, making her new relationship red carpet and Instagram official. She hit the AMAs with some gorgeous arm candy identified as Niels Houweling. And obviously, everyone has questions. So we’ve got Niels Houweling’s wiki for a primer on Shiva Safai’s new man.

Niels Houweling Is Dutch

Born on April 24, 1993, Niels Houweling is of Dutch ancestry. In an Instagram Q&A, he revealed he was born in the Netherlands’ capital of Amsterdam, and his family is from there, too.

His family consists of his mother, Germaine Houweling; sister, Bente; and brother, Stan. Niels has taken up residence in Miami, Florida, to where his mother has moved as well. But he also has a career based in L.A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Niels, Bente, and Stan have lived in different parts of the world, being raised in Costa Rica, Uruguay, Florida, New York, and Los Angeles. His global residences have made Niels fluent in Dutch and Spanish as well as English, and also made him fall in love with water skiing and polo.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who is Doja Cat’s Boyfriend, Wiki and Facts About the Indie Musician, Johnny Utah

Bente and Stan study at Emmanuel College in Boston. While Bente is set to graduate in 2020, Stan will graduate in 2022.

Houweling Is a DJ and Music Producer

Houweling is a self-styled DJ and music producer under the stage name “MOST.” Being multilingual, he has an interest in music from around the world, though he was classically trained in New York and Miami.

Advertisement

He turned to music as a career while in the aforementioned cities, keeping up with the latest in music tech. He would then spend eight months in Amsterdam to compose tracks he would release in the future.

Advertisement

When he was just starting out, he called himself Looche (a word that describes the feeling between like and love), before later rebranding himself as MOST. DJ MOST now produces music out of L.A. and released songs under Armada and Ministry Of Sound Australia with a debut track titled “Summer.”

Don’t Miss: Who is Demi Lovato Dating? Wiki and Facts To Know About Her New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson

Houweling Is Dating Shiva Safai

The Dutch-born artist is no stranger to romance rumors. His professional ventures and globetrotting have previously connected him to a famous Argentine scion-turned-model, Charlotte Caniggia, and Argentine actress Jimena Barón.

Though he was romantically linked to both of them, it was later revealed that Houweling and Caniggia had only a professional relationship. The DJ would then claim that he and Barón are only friends.

After dodging dating rumors, Houweling has gone public with his latest relationship. The DJ was Shiva Safai’s date to the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24. At that point, her breakup with Mohamed Hadid was unconfirmed.

It didn’t take long to identify her date as Niels Houweling, who is 13 years her junior. To further confirm their relationship, Safai shared a series of posts on her Instagram and in her Stories.

Houweling shared the same picture with Safai in his Instagram Stories, along with a little more confirmation.

Don’t Miss: Christian Coppola Wiki, Facts About the Director and Kiernan Shipka’s Alleged Boyfriend