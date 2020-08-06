April Beckner Wiki: Facts about Drew Drechsel’s Girlfriend

About April Beckner Age 25 Years Birth May 3, 1995 Gender Female Children Korey Kade Drechsel Siblings Miranda Beckner Parents Amy Miller Beckner Nationality American Alumni Westwood Middle School Hometown Gainesville, Florida Boyfriend Drew Drechsel

The public is waiting for April Beckner’s response in light of her boyfriend Drew Drechsel’s arrest for child sex crimes. The American Ninja Warrior star had been dating Beckner for a long time, and now they are new parents. However, since the accusations against Drechsel came to light, Beckner has gone off the radar. The Internet wants to know who April Beckner is since it was revealed that Drechsel tried to hide his alleged crimes from her. This April Beckner wiki reveals more on the woman in a relationship with Drew Drechsel.

April Beckner’s Family

April Beckner, born on May 3, 1995, hails from Gainesville, Florida. She attended Westwood Middle School in her hometown.

She is one of two daughters born to Amy Miller Beckner and her husband. April’s sister, Miranda, and their parents still resides in Gainesville. Her mother is the director of a local funeral home.

April Beckner’s Career

An athletic and adventurous person herself, April Beckner has competed in the ninja games, too. She even made it to the finals of the National Ninja League in 2017.

She later worked with Drew Drechsel as a trainer at New Era Gym / Hamden Ninja Academy in Connecticut. She was the Ninja camp director and head assistant of the New Era Ninjas in the league.

April Beckner and Drew Drechsel’s Relationship

April Beckner and Drew Drechsel have reportedly been in a long-term relationship. They welcomed their son, Korey Kade Drechsel, on December 1, 2019. The couple shared the news on their now-deleted Instagram pages.

Beckner and Drechsel were dating when the American Ninja Warrior star allegedly began a relationship with a minor in 2015. According to reports, Drechsel met the then-15-year-old girl at an ANW event in New Jersey.

They exchanged numbers and corresponded through texts, which is how Drechsel allegedly made arrangements for the girl to visit his gym in Hamden, Connecticut for her 15th birthday. They allegedly made “plans for sexual activity” when she visited the gym.

When she did visit the gym, Drechsel and the young girl allegedly got intimate in his office after Beckner reportedly left the premises.

The girl later revealed details about her time with Drechsel to her mother. When the girl’s mother confronted Drechsel, he denied knowing the teen’s age at that time.

Dreschel and the girl reportedly had many sexual encounters between the time she was 15 and 17 years old. On one instance, after they allegedly got intimate, Drechsel got takeout from the nearby restaurant to use as an excuse for Beckner.

The victim came forward with the allegations in June 2019. Drechsel was arrested and evidence was found against him, including recordings of the sexual encounters.

He has been charged with various sexual misconduct crimes, including the manufacture of child pornography, enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and use of interstate commerce to entice a minor. His lawyer stated that Drechsel intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

Following the reality TV athlete’s arrest, April Beckner deleted her social media profiles. She has remained silent on the issue so far.

Drew Drechsel’s business partner, Tom Alberti, distanced himself and the gym from the scandal and announced that he’d taken over the gym since Drechsel’s arrest. It’s unknown whether Beckner is still associated with the gym.

