Justin Rose Wiki: Facts about “RHOSLC” Star, Whitney Rose’s Husband

About Justin Rose Age 52 Years Birth January 23, 1968 Utah Spouse Stasie Koford unknown,

Whitney Rose 9th April 2010 - now Children Austin Cash, McCade Christopher, Trey Anthony, Bobbie Rose, Brooks Tyler Rose Siblings Gordon Rose, David Rose, Jacqueline Rose, Scott Rose Parents Jack Wesley Rose, Gae Stott Rose Net Worth $2.6 million Alumni Northbrook High School, Brigham Young University

Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose’s marriage is in the spotlight since the entrepreneur debuted on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Justin and Whitney had a questionable start but have since built a strong blended family together. Whitney is showcasing the Rose fam with the patriarch Justin on the RHOSLC. The more often we see this couple, the more curious we are about her husband. So we’ve got this Justin Rose wiki with all the details on the reality TV husband.

Justin Rose’s Family

Justin Rose was born on January 23, 1968 and is a native of Utah. He is one of five children born to Jack Wesley Rose and Gae Stott Rose.

Jack and Gae had initially settled in Portland, Oregon and then in Texas due to Jack’s job at Boeing and then Saudi Aramco. Thanks to his work the family travelled around the world.

Advertisement

The Roses settled in Utah after Jack retired. Jack passed away in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gae; children Gordon, David, Jacqueline, Scott, and Justin; their spouses and children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose)

Advertisement

Justin Rose’s Career

After graduating from Northbrook High School, Justin Rose attended Brigham Young University. He earned his BA in international relations and business management in 1992.

Advertisement

Rose has worked in marketing departments of companies like Nu Skin Enterprises, Aveda, Melaleuca: The Wellness Company, USANA Health Sciences, and currently, LifeVantage Corporation. But with the attention on him since RHOSLC, it’s been revealed that he has gotten into legal trouble.

LifeVantage is a company that sells dietary supplements. They rely on individuals to do the sales and recruit other sellers.

Also Read: Sharrieff Shah Wiki: Facts about “RHOSLC” Star Jen Shah’s Husband

Advertisement

In 2018, the company was the subject of a class action lawsuit regarding an illegal pyramid scheme. Rose, as Chief Sales Officer, and other executives were also named in the lawsuit.

Although one of the claims was dismissed due to lack of evidence, the case is still ongoing. No comment from Justin or the company is available.

Justin Rose’s career has earned him an individual net worth estimated at $2.6 million. Adding Whitney’s income from her skincare business and RHOSLC per season earnings, their combined net worth could be much higher.

Advertisement

Justin and Whitney Rose’s Relationship

Justin Rose was previously married to one Stasie Koford. They are parents to Austin Cash (born February 1, 1992), McCade Christopher (born 1995), and Trey Anthony (born 1998).

Whitney too was married but details of her ex are not known. Justin met Whitney while they were both working at NuSkin. Justin was the president from 2000 to 2010 and Whitney worked in the sales department.

They had an affair which led to them ending their respective marriages. They married on April 9, 2010 and had a vow renewal for their 10-year anniversary this year.

Also Read: Jen Shah Wiki: Age, Husband, Family, and Facts about the “RHOSLC” Star

They had two children, Bobbie Rose (born on April 19, 2010) and Brooks Tyler Rose (born 2013).

Whitney and Justin were both Mormons but she stated that she left it due to her affair with Justin, her boss at that time. They haven’t stated it outrightly, but it’s speculated that Justin left the Mormon Church too.

Though they started out as an affair, Whitney has bonded with Justin’s children. She is especially close to Austin who has been a friend to her. Her stepchildren were also excited to see her debut on RHOSLC.