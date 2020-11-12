Jen Shah Wiki: Age, Husband, Family, and Facts about the “RHOSLC” Star

About Jen Shah Known As Jennifer Liu Age 47 Years Birth October 4, 1973 Salt Lake City, Utah Spouse Sharieff Shah Children Sharieff Shah Jr., Omar Shah Siblings Judd, Jenohn, Jessica, Jerrit, Jacob Parents Charlene Bonnie Vincent Lui, Sione Kaisa Lui Owns JAX Fashion, Shah Beauty, The Real Shah Lashes Ethnicity Hawaiian and Tongan

The premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City quickly revealed one star among the cast of new Bravolebrities. Jen Shah has been vocal and an activist on social issues on social media and she is not holding back on RHOSLC either. She already stirred up drama with fellow castmate, Mary Cosby and she keeps the entertainment coming. To know more about this unabashed housewife, we’ve got this Jen Shah wiki for all the details on her.

Jennifer Shah’s Family

Born Jennifer Liu on October 4, 1973, she is of Hawaiian and Tongan descent who grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jen is one of six children born to Sione Kaisa Lui and Charlene Bonnie Vincent Lui.

Advertisement

Jen’s father, Sione was born in Tonga and her mother, Charlene in Hawaii. Jen has often shown her pride in her Polynesian heritage on social media.

Her father moved to the US where he attended Brigham Young University in Utah where he met his wife. Besides operating the family’s landscaping business, Sione contributed to the local Tongan community as one of the founders of the National Tongan American Society.

Also a rugby player, he founded the Provo Steelers Rugby Club. He also won accolades as a boxer.

While her father was active in the Mormon faith, Jen was disillusioned by the mistreatment of POC in the Mormon religion. According to her Bravo bio, that led to her decision to convert to Islam.

Jen’s father passed away in 2018, leaving behind his wife, Charlene and his children Jen, Judd, Jenohn, Jessica, Jerrit and Jacob, their spouses and children.

Advertisement

Jen Shah’s Husband

Jennifer Liu is married to Sharieff Shah, a football coach at the University of Utah. He is the cornerbacks / special teams coordinator for the Utah Utes football where he played during the 1990-93 seasons.

Advertisement

Los Angeles native Sharieff Shah is in his ninth season as coach. He has trained at least five cornerbacks who went on to the NFL.

Advertisement

He earned his bachelor degree in political science and then a masters degree in exercise and sport science. He later received his Juris Doctorate from Utah in 2001.

Jen converted to Islam, her husband’s faith in around 1999. She made that decision after the birth of her first son.

Jen Shah’s Children

Jen and Sharieff Shah are parents to two boys – Sharieff Shah Jr. (born on March 10, 1994) and Omar Shah (born 2003). Both Sharieff and Omar are standout football players.

Omar plays for the East High School football team and is set to graduate in 2021. The younger Shareiff played football at University of Utah and Utah State University,

Sharieff Jr. earned his bachelor degree in exercise science and kinesiology in 2016 from the University of Utah. He continued to complete his pre-med education there till 2019 while working as an undergraduate research assistant and a part-time football coach for the Utes.

Since 2020, Jen’s son has been a full-time orthopaedic medical assistant at the University of Utah’s health department. He used to intern as a local EMT, was a teaching assistant and volunteered at a local shelter and hospice home.

Jen Shah’s Career

Jen is the founder of CEO of multiple local businesses, including JAX Fashion, Shah Beauty, and The Real Shah Lashes. She revealed on the show that she is very hands on with her businesses.

She is a marketing wiz and is a self-proclaimed lover of numbers, spreadsheets, data and the likes. She specialized in advertising in infomercials and print but has gone online since the pandemic.

Her online business has also grown since COVID-19. On the show she is seen hiring more assistants to her army of employees helping her run operations.