Kenny Rogers, the country music icon, passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Besides a lasting legacy in music, he leaves behind his children and his wife. After four marriages that ended in divorce, Rogers found a lasting love with Wanda Miller. She along with his family were with him when he passed away of natural causes in hospice care. Kenny and Wanda’s meet-cute story is straight out of a Hollywood romantic movie. Our Wanda Miller wiki recalls the beautiful relationship they shared.

Wanda Miller Has a Twin Sister

Wanda Shea Miller and her twin sister, Tonia Kaye Miller, were born on November 6, 1966 in Lowndes County, Georgia. The sisters were raised by their parents Teena Miller and Charles Miller, a railroad engineer, in Valdosta.

Wanda and Tonia graduated from Valdosta High School in 1985. The sisters currently call Atlanta their home.

Tonia Kenny now resides in Atlanta with her husband and two daughters. Wanda, along with Kenny Rogers and their kids, had a residence in Sandy Springs, not far from Atlanta. The sisters and their children visit their parents in Lowndes County often.

Miller Met Kenny Rogers at the Restaurant She Worked at

When Wanda Miller was a 26-year-old in college, she was working as a hostess at the Pricci restaurant in Atlanta. One day in 1993, she was complaining about her lacking love life to the maitre’d, who told her that she’s going to find her knight soon.

Like the gears of fate we’ve only seen working in movies, Kenny Rogers walked into Pricci that day. He was on a blind date with someone else, but he was enraptured by the beautiful hostess after speaking to her.

Later that same day, he called the restaurant manager to ask about Wanda. He left his phone number asking them to pass it along to Wanda.

“I came in the next day and they all said, Kenny Rogers called asking about you,” recalled Miller. “They gave me a piece of paper with a number on it. I threw it away. I thought it was a joke. They dug it out of the trash and said it was for real. I called him back but I never thought I would date him.”

They did in fact date for five years before tying the knot.

Miller Was Married Before

Miller and Rogers wed on June 1, 1997 at Rogers’ Athens ranch, with 150 guests in attendance. The rain beating down on the barn where they held the ceremony did nothing to dampen their spirits. In fact, Rogers sang his “I do” with a song inspired by his new bride.

It was the singer’s fifth time walking down the aisle. His first marriage was to Janice Gordon from May 15, 1958 to April 1960. He married a second time to a woman named Jean in October 1960, and divorced her in 1963. His third marriage to Margo Anderson lasted from October 1964 to 1976. His fourth marriage to actress Marianne Gordon lasted from October 1, 1977 to 1993.

It wasn’t Miller’s first rodeo, either. She was previously married to an Englishman before finalizing their divorce in 1994.

Miller’s parents initially were not on board with their wedding because of the almost three-decade age gap between their daughter and Rogers. In fact, Teena Miller is two years younger than her daughter’s husband. But they soon warmed up to him when they saw they made each other happy.

Wanda and Kenny Rogers Have Twin Sons

Twins seem to be a family thing, given that Wanda, who is a twin herself, gave birth to twins. Wanda and Kenny Rogers’ sons, Justin and Jordan, were born on July 6, 2004.

Rogers already had three adult children from his previous marriages and wasn’t looking to have more. But in an interview, he admitted that would have been unfair to his younger wife.

Rogers’ eldest and only daughter, Carole Lynne Rogers, was born on September 15, 1958 to the singer and his first wife, Janice Gordon. She was mostly raised by her mother and stepfather, while Rogers took a step back in her life.

Rogers’ eldest son, Kenny Rogers Jr., was born from his third marriage and his second son, Christopher Cody, was born from his fourth marriage.

The singer expressed his lifelong regret over not being active in his eldest children’s early lives. He later retired from music to focus on his youngest sons and family.

