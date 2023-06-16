Meet Sophie Flay’s Boyfriend, Jesse Baer

About Jesse Baer Parents Ellen Baer (Mother) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Affiliation Common Ground Bar, Change of Heart Alumni Ithaca College Birth Year 1991

Bobby Flay’s daughter draws attention as much as the celebrity chef. The titular stars of Bobby and Sophie on the Coast are both going strong in their respective relationships. Jesse Baer is Sophie Flay’s boyfriend but he’s also recognized as one of the rising stars in New York’s entrepreneurial scene. Baer is behind some of the hottest establishments in the Empire State and is a noteworthy philanthropist. Find all about his rise as a self-made entrepreneur in this Jesse Baer wiki.

Jesse Baer’s Family and Early Life

Jesse Baer was born in 1991 and is a native of New York. He spent his formative years in Ithaca.

His mother, Ellen Baer, largely raised him as a single parent. It wasn’t all that rosy. Baer described clashing with his mother often growing up.

Even though they butted heads, Baer credits Ellen as his first business mentor. She was always there with advice and encouragement.

His teenage years were rife with difficulties, he was broke for most of his youth and lived on friend’s couches.

“My upbringing was rough,” Baer recalled. “but it helped me understand what it feels like when everything is so far out of your reach.”

Jesse Baer’s Education and Career

His childhood hardships shaped Jesse Baer as a serial entrepreneur. While attending Ithaca College from 2010 to 2013, Baer started his first business at 19. It was a chain of gyms funded by an angel investor.

He grew it to ten locations before exiting it in 2015. He moved to New York immediately but his initial business investments in those days failed to take off.

His luck turned in 2017 when he opened Common Ground Bar in New York’s Meatpacking District. The unpretentious and inclusive establishment in an exclusive area was a runaway hit. Baer and his partner were able to add another location in Montauk, which was bigger than the original one and was at max capacity almost every night.

Baer expanded his portfolio with the streetwear brand, Change of Heart. The brand produces affordable clothing of good quality and made in a non-exploitative way. The brand is a favorite of athletes like Kevin Durant, Von Miller, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma and Tyler Herro.

Fashion, architecture, art and tattoos are some of Jesse’s interests. Apart from reflecting the same artistic passions in Change of Heart, Baer had a major part in Common Ground’s aesthetic and also consulted on the interior design of bars in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit and Miami.

Baer doesn’t forget his humble beginnings. Part of his success is enhanced by his and his partners’ efforts to divert a chunk of their business profits towards philanthropic ventures.

Jesse Baer and Sophie Flay’s Relationship

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s daughter and ABC7 journalist, Sophie Flay, has been in a relationship with Jesse Baer at least since 2022. They’re pretty low-key about their romance and Baer has limited social media presence.

Baer got dad Bobby Flay’s seal of approval. Flay said the entrepreneur is polite, respectful and smart.

“He’s a very good kid,” Bobby told People. “I’m not the stereotypical, ‘You better take care of my daughter.’ She’s an adult. I root for the person that she’s dating. I want him to succeed in this relationship, for both their sakes.”