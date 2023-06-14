Meet TV Personality Taylor Monaco’s Husband, Michael Monaco

About Michael Monaco Spouse Taylor Monaco (2018-present) Children Walker, Lola, Novi Siblings Anthony Jr., Sarah Parents Anthony "Tony" (Father), Michelle Monaco (Mother) Nationality American Job Film director Alumni Solon High School Works For FlyHi Films

Taylor Monaco is a famous model who is especially known for being a cast member of Very Cavallari. Her fans are always curious about her private life and want to know more about her family. Taylor Monaco’s husband, Michael Monaco, is also a film personality. The couple married in 2018 and have raised a beautiful family of five. We reveal more about Taylor Monaco’s husband in this Michael Monaco wiki.

Michael Monaco’s Family

Michael Monaco was born on September 25 to Michelle and Anthony “Tony” Monaco in Cleveland, Ohio.

He is the oldest of three children and was raised alongside two siblings—Sarah and Anthony Monaco Jr.

Sadly, Anthony Monaco Jr. passed away on June 1, 2020, after suddenly collapsing. He was rushed to the ER and passed away a few hours later. The family discovered he had passed away due to an underlying genetic heart condition they were unaware of.

Michael Monaco’s Education and Career

At eight years old, Michael Monaco received a Sony 8mm video camera for Christmas, sparking his interest in filmmaking. A great fan of documentaries than feature films, he would annoy everyone in the family by making them part of his home movies.

When he was 13, Monaco went to California for a year to try his hand at acting and got small parts in soap operas and independent films. When he returned to Solon, he enrolled in a two-year vocational program at Aurora High School for broadcasting under the guidance of mentor David Strukel.

Taylor Monaco’s husband went to Solon High School and interned with 99.5 WGAR for its morning show.

Following graduation, he relocated to Los Angeles to attend a community college while filming weddings and operating a sidecar detailing business.

After working as an intern at the Academy of Country Music’s headquarters, he spent the next five years working there and touring with Toby Keith (which included a USO trip to Afghanistan) before meeting Luke Bryan in 2009.

He ultimately collaborated with Bryan, directing and filming his tour documentary, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (2021). Monaco has produced 17 of Bryan’s videos, with several of them (Play it Again and One Margarita) earning awards.

Monaco works for FlyHi Films and directed the music video, Never Say Never by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson. He has also directed videos for Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Little Big Town.

Michael Monaco and Taylor Monaco’s Relationship and Kids

It is unclear how Taylor and Michael Monaco met and started dating. However, they knew each other well before Monaco proposed to his then-model girlfriend on March 7, 2018. The couple tied the knot on May 10, 2018.

Taylor Monaco told the world about her pregnancy during the last episode of Very Cavallari when Kristin Cavallari took her staff to Destin, Florida, for the weekend. Eight months into her pregnancy, the model revealed the news to Cavallari.

In October 2018, their first daughter, Walker Rose Monaco, was born. And on January 17, 2022, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Lola.

Most recently, on February 10, 2023, the Monacos’ third daughter, Novi, was born.