Meet Boston Celtics Pro, Payton Pritchard’s New Girlfriend, Emma MacDonald

Payton Pritchard’s NBA career is on the rise and his love life too is thriving. Fresh off the breakup with Lucy Charter, the Boston Celtics player has a new girlfriend in 2023. Emma MacDonald is Payton Pritchard’s new girlfriend and she is familiar to thousands of Instagram and TikTok users. Together with her sister, Maggie MacDonald, she has been engaging millions on social media with their vlogs. We reveal more about her romance with Payton Pritchard in this Emma MacDonald wiki.

Emma MacDonald’s Family

Emma MacDonald was born on July 22, 2001, and is a native of Massachusetts. She is one of three children born to Kristen Marie Van Ness and her ex-husband.

Emma and her sister, Maggie MacDonald are social media influencers who work together and individually too. Both sisters have opened up about experiencing their parents’ divorce in their vlogs.

They have a brother, Mike MacDonald. Their followers recognize him from their vlogs too.

Their mom, Kristen Marie Van Ness, is also turning into an influencer on Instagram and Tiktok. Kristen has a vintage furniture and thrifting business which form the theme of her online videos.

Emma MacDonald’s Career

Emma’s lifestyle vlogging career is spread across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. She has over 363k Instagram followers and 367k YouTube subscribers on her solo channels alone.

She has combined profiles with Maggie too. They do several vlogs together and even include their family in them. Maggie and Emma also host the podcast, Love Ya, Bye.

Emma MacDonald and Payton Pritchard’s Relationship

Boston Celtrics pro, Payton Pritchard was in a relationship with Lucy Charter at least until late 2022. Their breakup slipped under the radar as did Pritchard’s new romance.

MacDonald and Pritchard have been appearing in each other’s Instagram since February 2023. They went on a trip to the Bahamas together and leave cute comments and heart emojis under each other’s posts. Even Pritchard’s sister, Lexie Pritchard, comments under Emma’s posts.