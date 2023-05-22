Meet Winnipeg Jets RW Sam Gagner’s Wife, Dr. Rachel Linke

About Dr. Rachel Linke Gagner Spouse Sam Gagner (2014 to present) Children Cooper, Beckham, Cali Siblings Cam, Tiffany Job Physician Alumni University of Alberta

Sam Gagner is an ice hockey player for the Winnipeg Jets. In September 2022, the right-winger signed a contract with the franchise for his 16th season in the NHL. On a personal front, the hockey pro is married to a physician who supports her husband in his professional career and is aware of the demanding schedule of athletes. However, not much is out there about Sam Gagner’s wife, Dr. Rachel Linke. So, read on to learn more about her in this Rachel Linke wiki.

Dr. Rachel Linke’s Family

Rachel Linke was born on September 5 to Dr. Bernie Linke and Trudy Linke in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She is the granddaughter of Alfred Linke and Hilde Linke. Unfortunately, her grandpa passed away in 2013.

Her potential siblings include Tiffany Linke-Boyko and Cam Linke.

Dr. Rachel Linke’s Education and Career

Dr. Rachel Linke, who also goes by Rachel Yelena on social media, graduated in medicine from the University of Alberta in 2013.

Sam Gagner’s wife is a physician and has worked at a family medical clinic in Edmonton. The NHL hockey WAG is well aware of the exhausting schedules and serious injuries that come with the sport.

In the fall of 2013, Linke had to deal with such said serious injury when her NHL fiancé suffered a nasty high stick injury on his face during training camp for the Edmonton Oilers. Although she couldn’t be with him at the time, Gagner called her for advice.

According to the Edmonton Sun, Linke stepped in to ensure her sick husband played against Edmonton Oilers in March 2018.

Dr. Rachel Linke was also featured in Chatelaine, a Canadian women’s magazine, as a part of a series featuring women behind the NHL.

Dr. Rachel Linke and Sam Gagner’s Relationship and Kids

Rachel Linke and Sam Gagner crossed paths in 2008 while at a bar in Edmonton with mutual friends. However, the two didn’t start dating until 2010 due to their busy schedules.

They were in a relationship for three years before Gagner popped the question when they were on a romantic vacation in Colorado. But when Arizona Coyotes acquired the hockey player in 2014, they were in a long-distance relationship.

The couple officially said “I do” on July 12, 2014, at an elegant weekend wedding in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. And many guests traveled from North America and the U.K. for the wedding.

According to WedLuxe Magazine, the wedding began with a Great Gatsby-themed dinner where all dressed up in traditional 1920s attire.

Rachel Linke donned a gown by Inbal Dror from White Toronto. It was accessorized with diamond jewelry from Fortunes Fine Jewellers and finished with suede Prada heels purchased from Bergdorf Goodman.

During the ceremony, Gagner’s sister sang “How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding while accompanied by Linke’s brother on guitar.

The couple has three children: Cooper, Beckham, and Cali.