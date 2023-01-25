Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter

About Lucy Charter Age 25 Years Birth December 29, 1997 Milwaukie, Oregon Siblings Henry Charter Parents Bruce Charter (Father), Rebecca Charter (Mother) Nationality American Job Writer Alumni Rex Putnam High School, University of Oregon

Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. The NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life. Therefore, his fans are curious to know who his girlfriend is. Well, he is dating a stunning writer from Oregon. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, prefers a low profile. Therefore, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.

Lucy Charter’s Family

Lucy Charter was born on December 29, 1997, to Bruce and Rebecca Charter, in Milwaukie, Oregon. She grew up in a close-knit family alongside her brother, Henry Charter, who is the owner of HLD Landscape & Design in Portland. He is married to an event coordinator, Kelsey Burns.

Lucy Charter’s Education and Career

The Charter couple sent both their kids to Rex Putnam High School. Lucy seems to be interested in arts from a very young age. She has performed on various occasions in high school and was also a member of the group that performed the musical Grease. She also has a beautiful singing voice, which she occasionally highlights on her Instagram.

Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend graduated from the University of Oregon. According to her Instagram bio, Lucy is a writer and currently resides in O‘ahu, an island in Hawaii.

Lucy Charter and Payton Pritchard’s Relationship

Lucy and Pritchard are alumni of the University of Oregon. So, they have known each other since their college days. It is unclear how they started dating; the couple rarely shares anything about each other.

As per their Instagram activity, the couple has been in a relationship since 2019. Charter shared the first post about the basketball player in July 2019, while Payton made their relationship Instagram-official in August 2019.

They share a good relationship with their family members also. The NBA player also attended the wedding of Lucy’s brother in 2019. After that, they haven’t shared any posts about each other. But the couple is still going strong.

They were seen together in one of the pictures shared by their family member in September 2022. Payton’s dad, Terry Pritchard, was also there in the picture. The player’s mom, Melissa Griffith Pritchard, also shared a video celebrating their love in March 2022.