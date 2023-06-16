About Nikki Mudarris Known As Nikki Baby Age 32 Years Birth June 28, 1990 California Siblings Anthony Omar Mudarris, Monique Mudarris Parents Marcelle Mudarris (Mother), Abu Mudarris (Father) Nationality American Job Reality Star, Realtor, Entrepreneur Owns Nude By Nikki Alumni University of Southern California TV Shows Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Ethnicity Italian, Arabic, Moroccan

The Ball family is getting bigger. After announcing they’re expecting a child together, LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris revealed the name of their soon-to-be-born baby. Nikki Mudarris is recognizable as Nikki Baby, a former main cast member of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. She’s put the flings and feuds behind her to become a successful entrepreneur. And she’s all set for motherhood too. Find out all about LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend in this Nikki Mudarris wiki.

Nikki Mudarris’ Family and Ethnicity

Nikki Mudarris was born on June 28, 1990, and is a native of California. She is the daughter of Marcelle and Abu Mudarris.

Nikki and her siblings, Anthony and Monique, are of mixed ethnicity. Their father, Abu, is Italian and Arabic. Their mother, Marcelle, is Moroccan.

Nikki dubbed her father the “Godfather of Burlesque” as he operated a chain of strip clubs. Her mother, Marcelle, is a former stripper and often appeared on Love & Hip Hop.

Thank you to @people for giving us this platform to share this news with the world. My partner and I are excited for this next chapter of our journey as soon to be parents. 🤍 @LiAngeloBall https://t.co/YNFqmLQwnq pic.twitter.com/jH1IDSj4RO — 👸🏼MissNikkiiBaby (@MissNikkiiBaby) April 22, 2023

Courtney Love was a stripper in one of the Mudarris clubs before she became famous. Motley Crue namedropped their club, The Body Shop, in their song “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

Nikki and Marcelle have been candid about the struggles their family went through. One of the darkest times to strike them was in 2015, when Nikki’s brother, Anthony Omar Mudarris, passed away in 2015 at only 28. His death was reportedly drug-related.

Nikki Mudarris’ Education and Career

Nikki Mudarris graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in business. Nikki however became famous for her presence in the reality TV scene as Nikki Baby.

Mudarris has appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood from 2014 to 2019. She was promoted to main cast and also had appearances in the New York spin-off.

Apart from causing a stir on L&HH, Mudarris has a few ventures on the side. She’s a licensed realtor and an entrepreneur. She also launched her lingerie and loungewear brand, Nude By Nikki.

Mudarris has no shortage of modelling gigs too. But she’s best known for modeling pieces for her best friend, designer and Basketball Wives star, Angel Brinks.

Nikki Mudarris’ Relationships

Nikki Baby’s love life was a whirlwind at the peak of her L&HH fame. Her list of exes include Mally Mall, Fizz, Safaree, and a few hookups in between.

Her previous NBA ex was Austin Daye. Some of her relationships have been cause for a feud with her L&HH castmates. Her long-running beef with Masika Kalysha was related to Masika’s former crush on Daye.

Mudarris is currently in a relationship with LiAngelo Ball, an NBA G League pro. While they didn’t share how long they’ve been together, the couple revealed they met while on a hike with their dogs.

In April 2023, Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball announced they were expecting their first child together. They had a baby shower this June and revealed they’re having a boy. The future baby is going to be called LaVelo.