NBA Pro Pat Connaughton Reveals Girlfriend, Soccer Star Ryan Gareis

About Ryan Gareis Age 24 Years Birth November 13, 1998 Illinois Siblings Joey Gareis Parents Leslie German Gareis (Mother), Patrick Gareis (Father) Nationality American Job Professional Soccer Athlete Affiliation National Women's Soccer League, Elite Clubs National League Alumni Neuqua Valley High School, University of South Carolina Team Houston Dash

Pat Connaughton has gone most of his NBA career, keeping his love life private. But now he’s made his current relationship Instagram official. The Milwaukee Bucks player is in a relationship with Ryan Gareis. She’s a professional athlete and a rising star in the soccer world. Their followers want to know more about them since the revelation. So, we reveal more about Pat Connaughton’s girlfriend in this Ryan Gareis wiki.

Ryan Gareis’ Family

Ryan “Ry” Gareis was born on November 13, 1998, and is a native of Illinois. She and her brother, Joey Gareis, grew up in Naperville. Their parents are Leslie and Patrick Gareis, two legal professionals.

Leslie German Gareis is an assistant state’s attorney in the Cook County State Attorney’s Office. Meanwhile, Patrick Gareis is an attorney at a local law firm.

Joey Gareis is an athlete, too. He competed in long and triple jumps for the Butler University track and field team.

Ryan Gareis’ Education

Ry Gareis has been an outstanding athlete since she was a student. When she was attending Neuqua Valley High School, she played soccer on the school team as well as at the national level.

She played club soccer for Sockers FC of the Elite Clubs National League and was in the U-15 Girls’ National Team Training Camp in 2013 and ECNL National Training Camp in 2016. She led her club to the U.S. Club Soccer National Championships in 2012 and 2013.

Gareis balanced soccer with academics and earned top honors. She was an Illinois State Scholar in 2017 and received the 2016 Neuqua Honors Program Leadership Award. She earned the NVHS Academic Award every year in school and was on the honor roll.

After graduating high school, Ryan Gareis attended the University of South Carolina to play collegiate soccer with the Gamecocks. She played in all the seasons from 2017 to 2021. She graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in advertising.

Ryan Gareis’ Career

While in college, Gareis did communications internships. After graduating from college, she entered the NWSL Draft. The Houston Dash selected her in the 4th round (44th overall).

Gareis has since been playing soccer professionally. After an impressive rookie season, she signed a three-year contract extension with Dash at the start of 2023.

Pat Connaught’s girlfriend also actively volunteers in various programs. Gareis’ a partner with the Special Olympics, volunteered at Petsinc and Family Store, and is a Buddy with Best Buddies International.

Ryan Gareis and Pat Connaughton’s Relationship

Ryan Gareis and Pat Connaughton made their relationship Instagram official on June 13 with individual posts. They complemented it with cute captions and sweeter comments under each post.

The revelation pleasantly surprised their followers and made them curious, too. But the new couple has not revealed details about when and how they began dating.