Paul McCartney’s Wife: Nancy Shevell Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Family & Facts To Know

About Nancy Shevell Age 60 Years Birth November 20, 1959 Gender Female Spouse Paul McCartney October 2011 - Present,

Bruce Blakeman Divorced Children Arlen Blakeman Siblings Jon Shevell, Susan Shevell Cohen Parents Arlene Shevell, Myron P. Shevell Nationality American Alumni Arizona State University Hometown Edison, New Jersey

Being married to a music legend has its perks. Like Nancy Shevell can have her husband, Sir Paul McCartney, perform for her employees at her company’s holiday party! The third time was the charm for the Beatles icon, who had his share of famous girlfriends and wives before marrying Shevell. Paul McCartney’s wife is no celebrity, but she’s been catching attention since her relationship with McCartney began. Our Nancy Shevell wiki elaborates more on the Grammy winner’s wife.

Nancy Shevell’s Father Is a Transportation Mogul

Nancy Shevell was born on November 20, 1959 to Myron P. Shevell and Arlene Shevell. She along with her brother, Jon Shevell, and sister, Susan Shevell Cohen, were raised in Edison, New Jersey.

If you aren’t familiar with the Shevell family, they’re a prominent presence in the freight transportation industry, with Myron Shevell at the helm. Myron founded the New England Motor Freight, Inc. (NEMF) in 1977, which controls several transportation companies under the Shevell Group. In 2016, he was named one of the richest persons in New Jersey, with a net worth of $722.0 million.

NEMF has been headline-worthy not only for its massive scale of operations but also for ties to the American Mafia. A year after its 100th anniversary, in February 2019, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

After studying the transportation business at Arizona State University, she held an executive role in the family business and had a major part in running the company in recent years. The heiress has an estimated net worth of $200.0 million.

When she married McCartney, Nancy’s yearbook pictures from her days at John P. Stevens High School surfaced. A look at those pictures fueled speculation that Nancy had possibly gotten cosmetic surgery on her nose, among other things.

Her brother Jon Shevell was VP and director of the family group until he passed away in 2008, after an alleged drug overdose.

Shevell’s distinguished family relations don’t end there. Broadcast legend Barbara Walters is Shevell’s second cousin. It came to light when Walters made critical comments about McCartney’s second wife, Heather Mills, unaware that her own cousin was dating McCartney.

Shevell Married Paul McCartney in 2011

The rock titan was reportedly introduced to the trucking princess by mutual friends when they were vacationing in East Hampton many years ago. They had been dating since November 2007, when Shevell was a member of the board of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority while serving as VP of the Shevell Group.

On May 6, 2011, Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell were revealed to be engaged after four years of dating. They tied the knot that same year on October 9, at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London—the same place where McCartney had married his first wife, Linda Eastman, in 1969.

Among the two dozen guests at the intimate wedding ceremony, McCartney’s Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, was also in attendance.

With their marriage, Shevell, a breast cancer survivor, became Lady McCartney. She would resign from the MTA board the following year.

McCartney would also release the song he wrote about Shevell, “My Valentine,” from his album Kisses on the Bottom that year.

Shevell Was Previously Married to a Councilman

McCartney’s relationship history is as legendary as his music. His past two marriages to Eastman and Mills and two engagements to Dot Rhone and actress Jane Asher, along with a string of relationships, weren’t without attention-grabbing drama.

The beginning of his relationship with Shevell made for gossip in the media, too. At that time, it was reported that Shevell was recently divorced after more than two decades of marriage.

She was married to her college sweetheart Bruce Blakeman, an attorney who went on to become a councilman in the town of Hempstead in New York. They are parents to a son, Arlen Blakeman (born December 3, 1991), named after Nancy’s mother.

When they were dating in 2007, it was rumored that McCartney, who had been in the middle of bitter divorce hearings with Heather Mills, was the reason behind Shevell and Blakeman’s divorce. However, Shevell and Blakeman confirmed that they had been legally separated since 2007.

A friend of the former couple also stated that their divorce, while mutual and amicable, was a long time coming before Shevell dated McCartney. After Shevell and McCartney married, Blakeman also moved on, marrying Segal Magori in 2015.

Their son Arlen is a recent graduate of the Cardozo School of Law and completed a law internship at Universal Music Group.

