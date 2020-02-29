About Madelyn Spidell Known As Maddy Spidell Age 19 Years Birth March 31, 2000 Gender Female Siblings Thad Spidell, Jedd Spidell Parents Michael Spidell, Mary Spidell Address Milwaukee, Wisconsin Country United States Nationality American Job Invoicing Specialist Alumni University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Greendale High School Works For Staples Energy Hometown Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina is better known on the Internet as MrBeast, one of the most popular and generous YouTubers in the streaming business. The YouTuber surprised his fans last year— not with another career milestone or giveaway, but with the announcement of his new relationship. MrBeast revealed he’s dating Maddy Spidell, a budding influencer herself who is now in the spotlight thanks to their relationship. Find out about this young lady dating the famous YouTube star in Maddy Spidell’s wiki.

Maddy Spidell Is from Wisconsin

Born Madelyn Spidell on March 31, 2000, she hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Maddy is one of three kids and the only girl born to Mary and Michael Spidell.

Maddy’s mother, Mary, works in the Milwaukee Public School system. Maddy’s older brother, Jedd, now resides in Iowa where he’s a development coordinator at Muscular Dystrophy Association. Their other brother, Thad, is in the U.S. Air Force.

Maddy graduated from Greendale High School in Wisconsin and has worked for some local businesses. She currently attends the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and she’s set to graduate in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

The football-loving family also seem to be big fans of the Green Bay Packers.

Spidell Is a Dancer

Maddy Spidell began dancing at the young age of two at a local dance studio and went on train at the Young Dance Academy. Trained in jazz, ballet, lyrical, and tap, she later performed with her high school cheerleading squad.

She was the captain of the Greendale High Poms squad in her first year and was a squad member in her second year. She won several awards along with her squad.

But her dancing career’s highlight has to be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in 2016. She’s also performed in competitions all over the country.

She managed all this while working in stores and also as a dance instructor.

Mr. Beast Revealed He’s Dating Spidell in 2019

It’s unclear when and how Spidell and MrBeast met and began dating. The YouTuber is known to reveal bits of his personal life on occasion, and announced his relationship in June 2019.

Spidell was at the heart of some negative attention from Internet trolls then. But she stood up for herself and her relationship with a tweet.

if it wasn’t clear – i don’t want mr beast for his money, just want a bf with good taste in anime who can make me laugh leave me alone and let me have an unattainable internet crush lmfao — Maddy Spidell (@maddyspidell) May 6, 2019

Since going public with their relationship, Spidell and MrBeast have regularly featured on each other’s social media. Her own Instagram following has grown to over 296K followers.

She’s a rising influencer herself, with her posts on dancing, modeling, and traveling also bringing her engagement and sponsorships.

